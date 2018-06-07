Five-game planner for June 8

Royals
Fri.
at Oakland, 9:05
Sat.
at Oakland, 3:05
Sun.
at Oakland, 3:05
Tues.
CINCINNATI, 7:15
Wed.
CINCINNATI, 7:15
Tickets: 816-504-4040
Sporting KC
Sat.
at Portland, 9:30
June 23
HOUSTON, 7:30
June 30
at Montreal, 6
July 4
at Real Salt Lake, 9
July 7
TORONTO, 7:30
Tickets: 888-452-4625
Swope Park Rangers
Sat.
at Colo. Springs, 7
Wed.
MONARCHS, 7:30
June 17
at Fresno, 8
June 24
LAS VEGAS, 4
July 5
at Seattle, 9
Tickets: 888-452-4625
T-Bones
Fri.
at Wichita, 7:05
Sat.
at Wichita, 7:05
Sun.
at Wichita, 1:05
Mon.
SIOUX CITY, 7:05
Tues.
SIOUX CITY, 7:05
Tickets: 913-328-5618
All times are p.m. unless noted
Comments