Scores & Stats

Five-game planner for June 3

June 02, 2018 05:26 PM

Royals

Sun.

OAKLAND, 1:15

Mon.

at LA Angels, 9:07

Tues.

at LA Angels, 9:07

Wed.

at LA Angels, 9:07

Thurs.

at Oakland, 9:05

Tickets: 816-504-4040

Sporting KC

Sun.

MINNESOTA, 7:30

Wed.

at Real Salt Lake, 9*

Sat.

at Portland, 9:30

June 23

HOUSTON, 7:30

June 30

at Montreal, 6

Tickets: 888-452-4625

*-U.S. Open Cup fourth round

Swope Park Rangers

Sat.

at Colo. Springs, 7

June 13

MONARCHS, 7:30

June 17

at Fresno, 8

June 24

LAS VEGAS, 4

July 5

at Seattle, 9

Tickets: 888-452-4625

T-Bones

Sun.

WICHITA, 1:05

Tues.

at Texas, 7:05

Wed.

at Texas, 7:05

Thurs.

at Texas, 7:05

Fri.

at Wichita, 7:05

Tickets: 913-328-5618

All times are p.m. unless noted

  Comments  