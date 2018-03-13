Starting Times for March 13, 2018

To be included in Starting Times, please email Lisa Lopez at llopez@kcstar.com.
Baseball
CAMP
Precison Baseball Spring Break Camp, All skills covered, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 13-15, $79, ages 8-14, Blue Valley Complex Field 17, 816-914-2532 or charlie.hovey@yahoo.com.
LEAGUES
T-Ball, boys and girls ages 4 to 7, Mulkey Park, begins May 11, looking for coaches, players and teams, Manuel Hernandez at 816-589-3769 or www.guadalupecenters.org.
12U, Guadalupe Youth Baseball team looking for players, begins in March, Manuel Hernandez at 816-589-3769 or www.guadalupecenters.org.
8U Machine Pitch, looking for players, indoor training begins in February, Manuel Hernandez at 816-589-3769 or www.guadalupecenters.org.
TOURNAMENT
7 & 8U machine-pitch tournament, every weekend beginning April 6-June 10, followed by state championship and world series opportunities, KC Sports at 816-587-4545.
First annual 9U Boys Baseball Tournament, three-game guarantee, $185 team, April 20-22, Mulkey Park, Manuel at 816-589-3769.
TRYOUTS
9U KC Cowboys, AAA/Major, looking for players, will play 9-10 tournaments, no academy coaching fees, Northland area, David at 816-916-8678 or dmualtsby25@yahoo.com.
15U OPEN Express Baseball Team, looking to fill 2 to 3 roster spots for summer, 6 tournaments, coach Gary 913-669-4426.
Elite team, looking for players for 11U, 12U, 13U, 14U for spring 2018, Danny Jackson at 913-608-1986 or dannyjackson@outlook.com.
Basketball
TRYOUTS
KC Select Basketball, competitive girls grades 7-11, looking for players, March 24, some travel, Coach Jones at 816-682-7879.
KC and One, competitive team looking for 8th grade girls, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Indian Creek, Monday & Wednesday nights for spring/summer, some travel, Coach Jacobs at 913-710-9754.
KC and One, high school girls team looking for players, 2018, 2019, 2021, 6 to 7:30 a.m., March 21, Indian Creek, coach Jacobs at 913-710-9754.
KC and One, high school girls team looking for players, 2020, 6 to 7, March 20, 22, 26, 28, Indian Creek, coach Jacobs at 913-710-9754.
KC and One, competitive girls team looking for players for spring and summer, March 19, 21, 26 and 28, Shawnee Mission area, Coach Jacobs at www.kcandone.com.
KC Select, looking for boys and girls, pre-K-eighth grade, coach Jones at 816-682-7879.
Lacrosse
Blue Lion boys training, grades K-3, boys and girls, 2-3 p.m., April 8, 15, 22 and 29, May 6, $130, Rockhurst High School, www.evolutionlacrosse.org.
Spin Sessions
TRiKC Big Spin, winter training for triathletes, March 12-March 13, JCC Fitness & Sports Center, www.trikc.org/news/.
