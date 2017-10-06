Scores & Stats

Five-game planner for October 7

October 06, 2017 6:17 PM

Chiefs

Sun.

at Houston, 7:30

Oct. 15

PITTSBURGH, 3:25

Oct. 19

at Oakland, 7:25

Oct. 30

DENVER, 7:30

Nov. 5

at Dallas, 3:25

Tickets: 1-888-992-4433

Sporting KC

Sat.

at Minnesota, 7

Wed.

at Houston, 7

Oct. 15

HOUSTON, 6:30

Oct. 22

at Real Salt Lake, 3

Tickets: 1-888-452-4625

Swope Park Rangers

Sun.

at OKC Energy, 7:30

Wed.

SEATTLE, 7:30

TBA

Playoffs, TBA

Tickets: 1-888-452-4625

Mavericks

Sat.

at Allen, 5:30*

Fri.

at Tulsa, 7:05

Oct. 20

at Fort Wayne, 7:05

Oct. 21

at Fort Wayne, 6:35

Oct. 25

at Kalamazoo, 9:30**

Tickets: 1-800-745-3000;

*-Preseason; **-a.m.

Kansas

Sat.

TEXAS TECH, 11 a.m.

Oct. 14

at Iowa State, 11 a.m.

Oct. 21

at TCU, TBA

Oct. 28

KANSAS STATE, TBA

Nov. 4

BAYLOR, TBA

Tickets: 785-864-3141

Kansas State

Sat.

at Texas, 6

Oct. 14

TCU, 11 a.m.

Oct. 21

OKLAHOMA, TBA

Oct. 28

at Kansas, TBA

Nov. 4

at Texas Tech, TBA

Tickets: 800-221-2287

Missouri

Sat.

at Kentucky, 6:30

Oct. 14

at Georgia, 6:30

Oct. 21

IDAHO, TBA

Oct. 28

at Connecticut, TBA

Nov. 4

FLORIDA, TBA

Tickets: 1-800-884-7297

All times are p.m. unless noted

