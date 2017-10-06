Five-game planner for October 7

Chiefs
Sun.
at Houston, 7:30
Oct. 15
PITTSBURGH, 3:25
Oct. 19
at Oakland, 7:25
Oct. 30
DENVER, 7:30
Nov. 5
at Dallas, 3:25
Tickets: 1-888-992-4433
Sporting KC
Sat.
at Minnesota, 7
Wed.
at Houston, 7
Oct. 15
HOUSTON, 6:30
Oct. 22
at Real Salt Lake, 3
Tickets: 1-888-452-4625
Swope Park Rangers
Sun.
at OKC Energy, 7:30
Wed.
SEATTLE, 7:30
TBA
Playoffs, TBA
Tickets: 1-888-452-4625
Mavericks
Sat.
at Allen, 5:30*
Fri.
at Tulsa, 7:05
Oct. 20
at Fort Wayne, 7:05
Oct. 21
at Fort Wayne, 6:35
Oct. 25
at Kalamazoo, 9:30**
Tickets: 1-800-745-3000;
*-Preseason; **-a.m.
Kansas
Sat.
TEXAS TECH, 11 a.m.
Oct. 14
at Iowa State, 11 a.m.
Oct. 21
at TCU, TBA
Oct. 28
KANSAS STATE, TBA
Nov. 4
BAYLOR, TBA
Tickets: 785-864-3141
Kansas State
Sat.
at Texas, 6
Oct. 14
TCU, 11 a.m.
Oct. 21
OKLAHOMA, TBA
Oct. 28
at Kansas, TBA
Nov. 4
at Texas Tech, TBA
Tickets: 800-221-2287
Missouri
Sat.
at Kentucky, 6:30
Oct. 14
at Georgia, 6:30
Oct. 21
IDAHO, TBA
Oct. 28
at Connecticut, TBA
Nov. 4
FLORIDA, TBA
Tickets: 1-800-884-7297
All times are p.m. unless noted
Comments