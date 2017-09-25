Five-game planner for September 26

Royals
Tues.
DETROIT, 7:15
Wed.
DETROIT, 7:15
Thurs.
DETROIT, 7:15
Fri.
ARIZONA, 7:15
Sept. 30
ARIZONA, 6:15
Tickets: 1-800-676-9257
Chiefs
Mon.
WASHINGTON, 7:30
Oct. 8
at Houston, 7:30
Oct. 15
PITTSBURGH, 3:25
Oct. 19
at Oakland, 7:25
Oct. 30
DENVER, 7:30
Tickets: 1-888-992-4433
Sporting KC
Sat.
VANCOUVER, 8
Oct. 7
at Minnesota, 7
Oct. 11
at Houston, 7
Oct. 15
HOUSTON, 6:30
Oct. 22
at Real Salt Lake, 3
Tickets: 1-888-452-4625
FC Kansas City
Sun.
HOUSTON, 5
Tickets: 913-335-6146
Swope Park Rangers
Wed.
LOS ANGELES, 7:30
Sat.
at Rio Grande, 7:30
Oct. 8
at OKC Energy, 7:30
Oct. 11
SEATTLE, 7:30
Tickets: 1-888-452-4625
Kansas
Oct. 7
TEXAS TECH, 11 a.m.
Oct. 14
at Iowa State, TBA
Oct. 21
at TCU, TBA
Oct. 28
KANSAS STATE, TBA
Nov. 4
BAYLOR, TBA
Tickets: 785-864-3141
Kansas State
Sat.
BAYLOR, 2:30
Oct. 7
at Texas, 6
Oct. 14
TCU, TBA
Oct. 21
OKLAHOMA, TBA
Oct. 28
at Kansas, TBA
Tickets: 800-221-2287
Missouri
Oct. 7
at Kentucky, 6:30
Oct. 14
at Georgia, TBA
Oct. 21
IDAHO, TBA
Oct. 28
at Connecticut, TBA
Nov. 4
FLORIDA, TBA
Tickets: 1-800-884-7297
All times are p.m. unless noted
