Five-game planner for September 25

September 24, 2017 6:10 PM

Royals

Mon.

at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05

Tues.

DETROIT, 7:15

Wed.

DETROIT, 7:15

Thurs.

DETROIT, 7:15

Fri.

ARIZONA, 7:15

Tickets: 1-800-676-9257

Chiefs

Oct. 2

WASHINGTON, 7:30

Oct. 8

at Houston, 7:30

Oct. 15

PITTSBURGH, 3:25

Oct. 19

at Oakland, 7:25

Oct. 30

DENVER, 7:30

Tickets: 1-888-992-4433

Sporting KC

Sat.

VANCOUVER, 8

Oct. 7

at Minnesota, 7

Oct. 11

at Houston, 7

Oct. 15

HOUSTON, 6:30

Oct. 22

at Real Salt Lake, 3

Tickets: 1-888-452-4625

FC Kansas City

Sun.

HOUSTON, 5

Tickets: 913-335-6146

Swope Park Rangers

Wed.

LOS ANGELES, 7:30

Sat.

at Rio Grande, 7:30

Oct. 8

at OKC Energy, 7:30

Oct. 11

SEATTLE, 7:30

Tickets: 1-888-452-4625

Kansas

Oct. 7

TEXAS TECH, TBA

Oct. 14

at Iowa State, TBA

Oct. 21

at TCU, TBA

Oct. 28

KANSAS STATE, TBA

Nov. 4

BAYLOR, TBA

Tickets: 785-864-3141

Kansas State

Sat.

BAYLOR, 2:30

Oct. 7

at Texas, TBA

Oct. 14

TCU, TBA

Oct. 21

OKLAHOMA, TBA

Oct. 28

at Kansas, TBA

Tickets: 800-221-2287

Missouri

Oct. 7

at Kentucky, TBA

Oct. 14

at Georgia, TBA

Oct. 21

IDAHO, TBA

Oct. 28

at Connecticut, TBA

Nov. 4

FLORIDA, TBA

Tickets: 1-800-884-7297

All times are p.m. unless noted

