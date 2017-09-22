Five-game planner for September 23

Royals
Sat.
at Chicago W.S., 6:10
Sun.
at Chicago W.S., 1:10
Mon.
at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05
Tues.
DETROIT, 7:15
Wed.
DETROIT, 7:15
Tickets: 1-800-676-9257
Chiefs
Sun.
at LA Chargers, 3:25
Oct. 2
WASHINGTON, 7:30
Oct. 8
at Houston, 7:30
Oct. 15
PITTSBURGH, 3:25
Oct. 19
at Oakland, 7:25
Tickets: 1-888-992-4433
Sporting KC
Sun.
LOS ANGELES, 1
Sept. 30
VANCOUVER, 8
Oct. 7
at Minnesota, 7
Oct. 11
at Houston, 7
Oct. 15
HOUSTON, 6:30
Tickets: 1-888-452-4625
FC Kansas City
Sun.
at Seattle, 8
Oct. 1
HOUSTON, 5
Tickets: 913-335-6146
Swope Park Rangers
Sat.
at Colo. Springs, 7
Wed.
LOS ANGELES, 7:30
Sept. 30
at Rio Grande, 7:30
Oct. 8
at OKC Energy, 7:30
Oct. 11
SEATTLE, 7:30
Tickets: 1-888-452-4625
Kansas
Sat.
W. VIRGINIA, 11 a.m.
Oct. 7
TEXAS TECH, TBA
Oct. 14
at Iowa State, TBA
Oct. 21
at TCU, TBA
Oct. 28
KANSAS STATE, TBA
Tickets: 785-864-3141
Kansas State
Sept. 30
BAYLOR, 2:30
Oct. 7
at Texas, TBA
Oct. 14
TCU, TBA
Oct. 21
OKLAHOMA, TBA
Oct. 28
at Kansas, TBA
Tickets: 800-221-2287
Missouri
Sat.
AUBURN, 6:30
Oct. 7
at Kentucky, TBA
Oct. 14
at Georgia, TBA
Oct. 21
IDAHO, TBA
Oct. 28
at Connecticut, TBA
Tickets: 1-800-884-7297
All times are p.m. unless noted
