Five-game planner for September 21

September 20, 2017 3:44 PM

Royals

Thurs.

at Toronto, 6:07

Fri.

at Chicago W.S., 7:10

Sat.

at Chicago W.S., 6:10

Sun.

at Chicago W.S., 1:10

Mon.

at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05

Tickets: 1-800-676-9257

Chiefs

Sun.

at LA Chargers, 3:25

Oct. 2

WASHINGTON, 7:30

Oct. 8

at Houston, 7:30

Oct. 15

PITTSBURGH, 3:25

Oct. 19

at Oakland, 7:25

Tickets: 1-888-992-4433

Sporting KC

Sun.

LOS ANGELES, 1

Sept. 30

VANCOUVER, 8

Oct. 7

at Minnesota, 7

Oct. 11

at Houston, 7

Oct. 15

HOUSTON, 6:30

Tickets: 1-888-452-4625

FC Kansas City

Sun.

at Seattle, 8

Oct. 1

HOUSTON, 5

Tickets: 913-335-6146

Swope Park Rangers

Sat.

at Colo. Springs, 7

Wed.

LOS ANGELES, 7:30

Sept. 30

at Rio Grande, 7:30

Oct. 8

at OKC Energy, 7:30

Oct. 11

SEATTLE, 7:30

Tickets: 1-888-452-4625

Kansas

Sat.

W. VIRGINIA, 11 a.m.

Oct. 7

TEXAS TECH, TBA

Oct. 14

at Iowa State, TBA

Oct. 21

at TCU, TBA

Oct. 28

KANSAS STATE, TBA

Tickets: 785-864-3141

Kansas State

Sept. 30

BAYLOR, 2:30

Oct. 7

at Texas, TBA

Oct. 14

TCU, TBA

Oct. 21

OKLAHOMA, TBA

Oct. 28

at Kansas, TBA

Tickets: 800-221-2287

Missouri

Sat.

AUBURN, 6:30

Oct. 7

at Kentucky, TBA

Oct. 14

at Georgia, TBA

Oct. 21

IDAHO, TBA

Oct. 28

at Connecticut, TBA

Tickets: 1-800-884-7297

All times are p.m. unless noted

