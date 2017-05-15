Starting Times for May 16

STARTING TIMES
Baseball
CAMP
Mac-N-Seitz Summer Camps, players 7 to 12 years old, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 30-June 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 12-14, 816-942-9992 or www.macnseitz.com.
Baseball Defense Clinic, pitching, fielding, pickoff moves, double plays, holding runners on and much more, 1 p.m., June 5, 6 and 10, $150, Maple Hills Park, 913-991-8756 or swingdyn@everestkc.net.
LEAGUE
Guadalupe Centers T-Ball, teams and coaches wanted, begins May 18, Friday nights, Mulkey Park, Manuel at 816-589-3769.
TRYOUTS
13U AAA Team, looking for players for all positions, for league, tournaments and world series, Coach Smith at 913-991-8756.
11U AA/AAA Team, looking for players for all positions, for league, tournaments and world series, Coach Smith at 913-991-8756.
Pilots Showcase Team, looking for a catcher and two pitchers, 18 and under, will take 16-year-olds and up, Jon at 913-230-2235.
KC Elite High School Spring Team, looking for high school players for spring season, through May 19, 816-699-1982.
14U AA, competitive team looking for players, 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, pitching and catching for all metro tournaments, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, David at 913-991-8756 or swingdyn@everestkc.net.
12U AA, competitive team looking for players, noon Saturdays, pitching for all metro tournaments, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, Vince at 913-991-8756 or swingdyn@everestkc.net.
16U high school showcase team looking for players, noon Sundays, pitching and catching for all local showcases and tournaments, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, Dylan at 913-991-8756 or swingdyn@everestkc.net.
Basketball
CLINIC
Midwest Flight Spring Clinic, boys and girls grades 4-12, Saturdays through May 20, Shawnee Mission schools, 913-207-5515 or www.Bigtymerhoops.com.
Jason Kline Basketball Academy, boys and girls ages 6 to 15, $125, bring your own basketball, fundamental drills, June 19-21, Park University, 816-868-3908 or coachjasonkline@yahoo.com.
Jason Kline Basketball Academy, boys and girls ages 6 to 15, $125, bring your own basketball, fundamental drills, June 26-28, Oakhill Day School, 816-868-3908 or coachjasonkline@yahoo.com.
Jason Kline Basketball Academy, boys and girls ages 6 to 15, $125, bring your own basketball, fundamental drills, July 10-12, Parkville Athletic Complex, 816-868-3908 or coachjasonkline@yahoo.com.
LEAGUES
Bishop Miege Summer League, boys grades 7 and 8, June-July, Monday nights, $400 team, $45 individuals, coach Rick Zych at 913-634-5488 or Jeff English at 913-262-2700, jenglish@bishopmiege.com.
Bishop Miege Summer League, boys grades 9, 10 and 11, June-July, Wednesday nights, $400 team, $45 individuals, coach Rick Zych at 913-634-5488 or Jeff English at 913-262-2700, jenglish@bishopmiege.com.
KCBL Spring Basketball, boys and girls grades K-12, Sundays, May 29, $295 team, Overland Park, www.Bigtymerhoops.com.
TRYOUT
Pursuit Basketball Academy, boys in ninth and 10th grades, spots available for spring/summer teams, Tuesday and Thursday nights, www.pursuitbasketball.com or info@pursuitbasketball.com.
Football
Main 3-Day Camp, grades 2-8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., June 26-28, Heritage Park Football Complex, www.kcfootballcheer.org.
One Day Youth Clinic, grades K-1, 1 to 4 p.m., June 28, Heritage Park Football Complex, www.kcfootballcheer.org.
Horseshoes
TOURNAMENT
I Am Dom, first come, first served, $20 each, $5 ringer competition, registration 10:30-11, starts at noon, June 10, Jarboe Park.
Lacrosse
CAMPS
KC Blue Lion, boys and girls introduction, stick only, boys grades 1-8 and girls grades 2-9, 10-11:30 a.m. June 12-15, Sunnyside Park, 10-11:30 a.m. July 10-12, Lee’s Summit West, 913-909-9436 or bluelionslax.com.
KC Blue Lion, boys and girls advanced, full pads, boys grades 1-8 and girls grades 2-9, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 12-15, Sunnyside Park, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 10-12, Lee’s Summit West, 913-909-9436 or bluelionslax.com.
KC Blue Lion Evening Beginners and Advanced, 6-7 p.m. June 6, 8, 13, 15 and 22, $135, Avila University, 913-909-9436 or bluelionslax.com.
KC Blue Lion Individual One-day Clinics, shooting, defense, faceoffs, goalie, grades 5-12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 7, $40, Sunnyside Park, 913-909-9436 or bluelionslax.com.
KC Blue Lion Varsity Boot Camp, boys and girls grades 7-12, June 10-11, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., $165, Rockhurst University, 913-909-9436 or bluelionslax.com.
Softball
TOURNAMENT
May 27-28, Kansas City Angels men’s fast-pitch tourney, three-game guarantee, $275 team, Waxie Hernandez Softball Fields, Penn Valley Park, registration deadline May 20, Manuel Hernandez at 816-589-3769 or Cris Medina at 421-1015.
