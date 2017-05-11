Scores & Stats

May 11, 2017 6:07 PM

Five-game planner for May 12

Royals

Fri.

BALTIMORE, 7:15

Sat.

BALTIMORE, 6:15

Sun.

BALTIMORE, 1:15

Tues.

N.Y. YANKEES, 7:15

Wed.

N.Y. YANKEES, 7:15

Tickets: 1-800-676-9257

Sporting KC

Sat.

at Orlando City, 6

Wed.

SEATTLE, 7:30

May 20

at Vancouver, 6

May 27

at Colorado, 7

June 3

MINNESOTA, 2:50

Tickets: 1-888-452-4625

FC Kansas City

Sat.

PORTLAND, 3

May 20

at Washington, 6

May 27

WASHINGTON, 7

June 3

at North Carolina, 2:50

June 17

SEATTLE, 3

Tickets: 913-335-6146

Swope Park Rangers

Sat.

at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30

May 26

SAN ANTONIO, 7:30

June 3

at San Antonio, 7:30

June 11

TULSA, 4

June 18

PHOENIX, 4

Tickets: 1-888-452-4625

T-Bones

Sun.

WINNIPEG, 1:05*

Mon.

WINNIPEG, 7:05*

May 19

LINCOLN, 7:05

May 20

LINCOLN, 7:05

May 21

LINCOLN, 1:05

Tickets: 913-328-5618;

*-Exhibition

All times are p.m. unless noted

Phantoms

Sat.

BISMARCK, 7:05

May 27

DALLAS, 7:05

June 2

SIOUX CITY, 7:05

Tickets: 1-800-745-3000

