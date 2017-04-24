Starting Times for April 24

STARTING TIMES
To be included in Starting Times, please email Lisa Lopez at llopez@kcstar.com.
Please include contact information in your email. Your event will appear on http://calendar.kansascity.com the next day. The deadline for Starting Times is noon Thursday for the following Tuesday. Ads run in print one time. Please call Lisa at 816-234-4907 if you have questions.
Baseball
LEAGUE
Guadalupe Centers T-Ball, teams and coaches wanted, begins May 18, Friday nights, Mulkey Park, Manuel at 816-589-3769.
TRYOUTS
Pilots Showcase Team, looking for a catcher and two pitchers, 18 and under, will take 16-year-olds and up, Jon at 913-230-2235.
KC Elite High School Spring Team, looking for high school players for spring season, through May 19, 816-699-1982.
14U AA, competitive team looking for players, 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, for pitching and catching for all metro tournaments, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, David at 913-991-8756 or swingdyn@everestkc.net.
12U AA, competitive team looking for players, noon Saturdays, for pitching for all metro tournaments, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, Vince at 913-991-8756 or swingdyn@everestkc.net.
16U high school showcase team looking for players, noon Sundays, for pitching and catching, for all local showcases and tournaments, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, Dylan at 913-991-8756 or swingdyn@everestkc.net.
TOURNAMENT
Saturday-Sunday, Machine Pitch 8U, three-game guarantee, $175 team, Mulkey Park, Manuel Hernandez at 816-589-3769.
Basketball
CLINIC
Midwest Flight Spring Clinic, boys and girls grades 4-12, Saturdays through May 20, Shawnee Mission schools, 913-207-5515 or www.Bigtymerhoops.com.
Jason Kline Basketball Academy, boys and girls ages 6 to 15, $125, bring your own basketball, fundamental drills for skill, June 19-21, Park University, 816-868-3908 or coachjasonkline@yahoo.com.
Jason Kline Basketball Academy, boys and girls ages 6 to 15, $125, bring your own basketball, fundamental drills for skill, June 26-28, Oakhill Day School, 816-868-3908 or coachjasonkline@yahoo.com.
Jason Kline Basketball Academy, boys and girls ages 6 to 15, $125, bring your own basketball, fundamental drills for skill, July 10-12, Parkville Athletic Complex, 816-868-3908 or coachjasonkline@yahoo.com.
LEAGUES
Bishop Miege Summer League, boys grades 7 and 8, June/July, Monday nights, $400 team, $45 individuals, coach Rick Zych at 913-634-5488 or Jeff English at 913-262-2700 or jenglish@bishopmiege.com.
Bishop Miege Summer League, boys grade 9, 10 and 11, June/July, Wednesday nights, $400 team, $45 individuals, coach Rick Zych at 913-634-5488 or Jeff English at 913-262-2700 or jenglish@bishopmiege.com.
Guadalupe Centers Spring Basketball, boys, grades 5-8, begins today, Guadalupe Centers Alta Vista High School, Manuel at 816-589-3769.
KCBL Spring Basketball, boys and girls grades K-12, Sundays, May 29, $295 team, Overland Park, www.Bigtymerhoops.com.
TRYOUTS
Pursuit Basketball Academy, boys in ninth and 10th grades, spots available for spring/summer teams, Tuesday and Thursday nights, www.pursuitbasketball.com or info@pursuitbasketball.com.
Golf
TOURNAMENT
Leawood Chambers 9-Hole Outing, 2 p.m. April 26, shotgun start, Ironhorse Golf Club, team of four, $50 each, 913-498-1514, ext. 1.
Running
Cinco de Mayo 5 Que, run/walk, 10 a.m. May 6, proceeds to benefit Guadalupe Center, 816-421-1015.
Softball
TOURNAMENT
May 27-28, Kansas City Angels men’s fast-pitch tourney, three-game guarantee, $275 team, Waxie Hernandez Softball Fields, Penn Valley Park, registration deadline May 20, Manuel Hernandez at 816-589-3769 or Cris Medina at 421-1015.
Comments