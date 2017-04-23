Scores & Stats

April 23, 2017 8:19 PM

Five-game planner for April 24

Royals

Mon.

at White Sox, 7:10

Tues.

at White Sox, 7:10

Wed.

at White Sox, 1:10

Fri.

MINNESOTA, 7:15

Sat.

MINNESOTA, 6:15

Tickets: 1-800-676-9257

Sporting KC

Sat.

SALT LAKE, 7:30

May 3

N.Y. RED BULLS, 7:30

May 7

at Minnesota, 12:30

May 13

at Orlando City, 6

May 17

SEATTLE, 7:30

Tickets: 1-888-452-4625

FC Kansas City

Sun.

at Sky Blue FC, 5

May 7

ORLANDO, 5

May 13

PORTLAND, 3

May 20

at Washington, 6

May 27

WASHINGTON, 7

Tickets: 913-335-6146

Swope Park Rangers

Sat.

at Real Monarchs, 5

May 5

VANCOUVER, 7:30

May 13

at Rio Grande, 7:30

May 26

SAN ANTONIO, 7:30

June 3

at San Antonio, 7:30

Tickets: 1-888-452-4625

All times are p.m. unless noted

Phantoms

April 30

DODGE CITY, 3:05

May 6

at Omaha, 7:05

May 13

BISMARCK, 7:05

May 27

DALLAS, 7:05

June 2

SIOUX CITY, 7:05

Tickets: 1-800-745-3000

