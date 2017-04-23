Five-game planner for April 24

Royals
|
Mon.
at White Sox, 7:10
Tues.
at White Sox, 7:10
Wed.
at White Sox, 1:10
Fri.
MINNESOTA, 7:15
Sat.
MINNESOTA, 6:15
Tickets: 1-800-676-9257
Sporting KC
Sat.
SALT LAKE, 7:30
May 3
N.Y. RED BULLS, 7:30
May 7
at Minnesota, 12:30
May 13
at Orlando City, 6
May 17
SEATTLE, 7:30
Tickets: 1-888-452-4625
FC Kansas City
Sun.
at Sky Blue FC, 5
May 7
ORLANDO, 5
May 13
PORTLAND, 3
May 20
at Washington, 6
May 27
WASHINGTON, 7
Tickets: 913-335-6146
Swope Park Rangers
Sat.
at Real Monarchs, 5
May 5
VANCOUVER, 7:30
May 13
at Rio Grande, 7:30
May 26
SAN ANTONIO, 7:30
June 3
at San Antonio, 7:30
Tickets: 1-888-452-4625
All times are p.m. unless noted
Phantoms
April 30
DODGE CITY, 3:05
May 6
at Omaha, 7:05
May 13
BISMARCK, 7:05
May 27
DALLAS, 7:05
June 2
SIOUX CITY, 7:05
Tickets: 1-800-745-3000
