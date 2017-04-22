Scores & Stats

April 22, 2017 4:18 PM

Five-game planner for April 23

Royals

Sun.

at Texas, 2:05

Mon.

at Chicago White Sox, 7:10

Tues.

at Chicago White Sox, 7:10

Wed.

at Chicago White Sox, 1:10

Fri.

MINNESOTA, 7:15

Tickets: 1-800-676-9257

Sporting KC

Sat.

REAL SALT LAKE, 7:30

May 3

N.Y. RED BULLS, 7:30

May 7

at Minnesota, 12:30

May 13

at Orlando City, 6

May 17

SEATTLE, 7:30

Tickets: 1-888-452-4625

FC Kansas City

April 30

at Sky Blue FC, 5

May 7

ORLANDO, 5

May 13

PORTLAND, 3

May 20

at Washington, 6

May 27

WASHINGTON, 7

Tickets: 913-335-6146

Swope Park Rangers

Sun.

at Phoenix, 8:30

Sat.

at Real Monarchs, 5

May 5

VANCOUVER, 7:30

May 13

at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30

May 26

SAN ANTONIO, 7:30

Tickets: 1-888-452-4625

All times are p.m. unless noted

Phantoms

April 30

DODGE CITY, 3:05

May 6

at Omaha, 7:05

May 13

BISMARCK, 7:05

May 27

DALLAS, 7:05

June 2

SIOUX CITY, 7:05

Tickets: 1-800-745-3000

