April 20, 2017 6:08 PM

Five-game planner for April 21

Royals

Fri.

at Texas, 7:05

Sat.

at Texas, 7:05

Sun.

at Texas, 2:05

Mon.

at Chicago White Sox, 7:10

Tues.

at Chicago White Sox, 7:10

Tickets: 1-800-676-9257

Sporting KC

Sat.

at FC Dallas, 7

April 29

REAL SALT LAKE, 7:30

May 3

N.Y. RED BULLS, 7:30

May 7

at Minnesota, 12:30

May 13

at Orlando City, 6

Tickets: 1-888-452-4625

FC Kansas City

Sat.

at Chicago, 3

April 30

at Sky Blue FC, 5

May 7

ORLANDO, 5

May 13

PORTLAND, 3

May 20

at Washington, 6

Tickets: 913-335-6146

Swope Park Rangers

Sun.

at Phoenix, 8:30

April 29

at Real Monarchs, 5

May 5

VANCOUVER, 7:30

May 13

at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30

May 26

SAN ANTONIO, 7:30

Tickets: 1-888-452-4625

All times are p.m. unless noted

Phantoms

Sat.

at Bloomington, 7:05

April 30

DODGE CITY, 3:05

May 6

at Omaha, 7:05

May 13

BISMARCK, 7:05

May 27

DALLAS, 7:05

Tickets: 1-800-745-3000

Sports Videos