April 19, 2017 11:33 PM

Royals box for April 19

Royals 2, Giants 0

San Francisco

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Hill lf

3

0

0

0

1

1

.130

Belt 1b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.220

Pence rf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.290

Posey dh

4

0

1

0

0

2

.367

Crawford ss

3

0

1

0

0

0

.291

Nunez 3b

3

0

0

0

0

0

.286

Hundley c

3

0

1

0

0

1

.257

Panik 2b

3

0

0

0

0

1

.300

Hernandez cf

2

0

0

0

0

2

.067

a-Span ph-cf

1

0

0

0

0

1

.205

Totals

30

0

4

0

1

10

Kansas City

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Gordon lf

4

0

1

0

0

1

.196

Moustakas 3b

4

0

2

1

0

1

.300

Cain cf

4

0

1

0

0

1

.347

Hosmer 1b

4

1

1

0

0

0

.204

Perez c

3

0

2

1

1

1

.302

Merrifield 2b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.286

Escobar ss

3

0

1

0

0

1

.224

Cuthbert dh

3

0

0

0

0

0

.118

Orlando rf

3

1

2

0

0

0

.167

Totals

32

2

10

2

1

6

San Francisco

000

000

000

0

4

0

Kansas City

000

010

01x

2

10

0

a-struck out for Hernandez in the 8th.

LOB: San Francisco 4, Kansas City 7. 2B: Hundley (6), Cain (3), Hosmer (1), Escobar (3). RBIs: Moustakas (7), Perez (8). SB: Cain (5), Orlando (1). CS: Orlando (1).

Runners left in scoring position: San Francisco 3 (Posey, Crawford, Hernandez); Kansas City 6 (Hosmer 4, Cuthbert 2). RISP: San Francisco 0 for 5; Kansas City 2 for 7. Runners moved up: Panik, Pence, Gordon. GIDP: Nunez, Merrifield. DP: San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Panik, Belt); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Hosmer).

San Francisco

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Bumgarner L, 0-3

6

7

1

1

1

4

101

3.00

Okert

1

1

0

0

0

1

15

0.00

Kontos

1

2

1

1

0

1

10

6.35

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Vargas W, 3-0

7

4

0

0

0

9

92

0.44

Soria

1

0

0

0

0

1

12

0.00

Herrera S, 3

1

0

0

0

1

0

18

2.57

Hold: Soria (2) WP: Herrera. Umpires: Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Lance Barksdale.

Time: 2:28. Att: 24,402.

