Royals box for April 19

Royals 2, Giants 0
|
San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Hill lf
3
0
0
0
1
1
.130
Belt 1b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.220
Pence rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.290
Posey dh
4
0
1
0
0
2
.367
Crawford ss
3
0
1
0
0
0
.291
Nunez 3b
3
0
0
0
0
0
.286
Hundley c
3
0
1
0
0
1
.257
Panik 2b
3
0
0
0
0
1
.300
Hernandez cf
2
0
0
0
0
2
.067
a-Span ph-cf
1
0
0
0
0
1
.205
Totals
30
0
4
0
1
10
Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gordon lf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.196
Moustakas 3b
4
0
2
1
0
1
.300
Cain cf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.347
Hosmer 1b
4
1
1
0
0
0
.204
Perez c
3
0
2
1
1
1
.302
Merrifield 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.286
Escobar ss
3
0
1
0
0
1
.224
Cuthbert dh
3
0
0
0
0
0
.118
Orlando rf
3
1
2
0
0
0
.167
Totals
32
2
10
2
1
6
San Francisco
000
000
000
—
0
4
0
Kansas City
000
010
01x
—
2
10
0
a-struck out for Hernandez in the 8th.
LOB: San Francisco 4, Kansas City 7. 2B: Hundley (6), Cain (3), Hosmer (1), Escobar (3). RBIs: Moustakas (7), Perez (8). SB: Cain (5), Orlando (1). CS: Orlando (1).
Runners left in scoring position: San Francisco 3 (Posey, Crawford, Hernandez); Kansas City 6 (Hosmer 4, Cuthbert 2). RISP: San Francisco 0 for 5; Kansas City 2 for 7. Runners moved up: Panik, Pence, Gordon. GIDP: Nunez, Merrifield. DP: San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Panik, Belt); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Hosmer).
San Francisco
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Bumgarner L, 0-3
6
7
1
1
1
4
101
3.00
Okert
1
1
0
0
0
1
15
0.00
Kontos
1
2
1
1
0
1
10
6.35
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Vargas W, 3-0
7
4
0
0
0
9
92
0.44
Soria
1
0
0
0
0
1
12
0.00
Herrera S, 3
1
0
0
0
1
0
18
2.57
Hold: Soria (2) WP: Herrera. Umpires: Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Lance Barksdale.
Time: 2:28. Att: 24,402.
