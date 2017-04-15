Scores & Stats

Five-game planner for April 16

Royals

Sun.

LA ANGELS, 1:15

Tues.

SAN FRAN., 7:15

Wed.

SAN FRAN., 7:15

Thurs.

at Texas, 7:05

Fri.

at Texas, 7:05

Tickets: 1-800-676-9257

Sporting KC

Sat.

at FC Dallas, 7

April 29

REAL SALT LAKE, 7:30

May 3

N.Y. RED BULLS, 7:30

May 7

at Minnesota, 12:30

May 13

at Orlando City, 6

Tickets: 1-888-452-4625

FC Kansas City

Sun.

BOSTON, 5

Sat.

at Chicago, 3

April 30

at Sky Blue FC, 5

May 7

ORLANDO, 5

May 13

PORTLAND, 3

Tickets: 913-335-6146

Swope Park Rangers

April 23

at Phoenix, 8:30

April 29

at Real Monarchs, 5

May 5

VANCOUVER, 7:30

May 13

at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30

May 26

SAN ANTONIO, 7:30

Tickets: 1-888-452-4625

All times are p.m. unless noted

Phantoms

April 22

at Bloomington, 7:05

April 30

DODGE CITY, 3:05

May 6

at Omaha, 7:05

May 13

BISMARCK, 7:05

May 27

DALLAS, 7:05

Tickets: 1-800-745-3000

