Box score: Astros 5, Royals 4 (12 innings)

Astros 5, Royals 4
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gordon lf
5
0
2
0
0
0
.240
Moustakas 3b
5
1
2
1
0
1
.348
Cain cf
5
0
0
0
0
3
.200
Hosmer 1b
5
0
1
0
0
1
.200
Perez c
5
1
1
1
0
2
.292
Moss dh
5
1
1
1
0
3
.077
Orlando rf
4
1
1
0
0
2
.143
Escobar ss
5
0
1
0
0
2
.190
Mondesi 2b
3
0
0
1
0
2
.111
Cuthbert ph-2b
1
0
0
0
0
1
.286
Totals 43
4
9
4
0
17
Houston AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Springer cf-rf
6
2
2
1
0
2
.250
Bregman 3b
5
0
0
0
0
1
.167
Altuve 2b
5
0
2
0
1
0
.200
Correa ss
5
0
2
0
0
0
.240
McCann c
4
0
1
0
2
1
.278
Gattis dh
3
1
2
1
3
0
.357
Reddick rf
1
0
1
0
1
0
.278
Gurriel ph-1b
3
0
0
0
0
0
.095
Gonzalez 1b-lf
4
1
1
2
1
2
.333
Aoki lf
2
0
0
0
0
0
.250
Beltran ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
.280
Marisnick cf
2
1
1
1
0
1
.222
Totals 41
5
12
5
8
7
Kansas City
010
011
001
000
—
4
9
0
Houston
100
000
201
001
—
5
12
0
Two outs when winning run scored.
LOB: Kansas City 5, Houston 11. HR: Perez (4), off McCullers; Moustakas (3), off McCullers; Moss (1), off Devenski; Springer (4), off Karns; Gonzalez (3), off Wood; Marisnick (1), off Herrera. RBIs: Moustakas (3), Perez (4), Moss (1), Mondesi (1), Springer (8), Gattis (1), Gonzalez 2 (6), Marisnick (1). SB: Altuve (1). CS: Reddick (1). S: Mondesi, Bregman.
Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 1 (Gordon); Houston 3 (Springer, Gurriel 2). RISP: Kansas City 0 for 1; Houston 2 for 6. Runners moved up: Aoki. GIDP: McCann, Aoki.
DP: Kansas City 3 (Perez, Escobar), (Mondesi, Hosmer), (Soria, Escobar, Hosmer).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Karns
5 2/3
6
1
1
2
3
86
7.11
Wood
1
1
2
2
1
0
25
18.00
Young
1 1/3
2
0
0
1
1
18
0.00
Herrera
1
1
1
1
0
1
15
4.50
Soria
2
1
0
0
1
2
27
0.00
Strahm L, 0-2
2/3
1
1
1
3
0
22
47.25
Houston
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
McCullers
7
6
3
3
0
10
99
2.77
Harris
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
0.00
Devenski W, 1-0
4
3
1
1
0
7
60
1.12
Inherited runners-scored: Wood 1-0. HBP: Karns (Correa), McCullers (Orlando). WP: Wood. Umpires: Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez. Time: 3:49. Att: 32,411.
