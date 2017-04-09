Scores & Stats

April 9, 2017 9:16 PM

Box score: Astros 5, Royals 4 (12 innings)

Astros 5, Royals 4

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Gordon lf

5

0

2

0

0

0

.240

Moustakas 3b

5

1

2

1

0

1

.348

Cain cf

5

0

0

0

0

3

.200

Hosmer 1b

5

0

1

0

0

1

.200

Perez c

5

1

1

1

0

2

.292

Moss dh

5

1

1

1

0

3

.077

Orlando rf

4

1

1

0

0

2

.143

Escobar ss

5

0

1

0

0

2

.190

Mondesi 2b

3

0

0

1

0

2

.111

Cuthbert ph-2b

1

0

0

0

0

1

.286

Totals 43

4

9

4

0

17

Houston AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Springer cf-rf

6

2

2

1

0

2

.250

Bregman 3b

5

0

0

0

0

1

.167

Altuve 2b

5

0

2

0

1

0

.200

Correa ss

5

0

2

0

0

0

.240

McCann c

4

0

1

0

2

1

.278

Gattis dh

3

1

2

1

3

0

.357

Reddick rf

1

0

1

0

1

0

.278

Gurriel ph-1b

3

0

0

0

0

0

.095

Gonzalez 1b-lf

4

1

1

2

1

2

.333

Aoki lf

2

0

0

0

0

0

.250

Beltran ph

1

0

0

0

0

0

.280

Marisnick cf

2

1

1

1

0

1

.222

Totals 41

5

12

5

8

7

Kansas City

010

011

001

000

4

9

0

Houston

100

000

201

001

5

12

0

Two outs when winning run scored.

LOB: Kansas City 5, Houston 11. HR: Perez (4), off McCullers; Moustakas (3), off McCullers; Moss (1), off Devenski; Springer (4), off Karns; Gonzalez (3), off Wood; Marisnick (1), off Herrera. RBIs: Moustakas (3), Perez (4), Moss (1), Mondesi (1), Springer (8), Gattis (1), Gonzalez 2 (6), Marisnick (1). SB: Altuve (1). CS: Reddick (1). S: Mondesi, Bregman.

Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 1 (Gordon); Houston 3 (Springer, Gurriel 2). RISP: Kansas City 0 for 1; Houston 2 for 6. Runners moved up: Aoki. GIDP: McCann, Aoki.

DP: Kansas City 3 (Perez, Escobar), (Mondesi, Hosmer), (Soria, Escobar, Hosmer).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Karns

5 2/3

6

1

1

2

3

86

7.11

Wood

1

1

2

2

1

0

25

18.00

Young

1 1/3

2

0

0

1

1

18

0.00

Herrera

1

1

1

1

0

1

15

4.50

Soria

2

1

0

0

1

2

27

0.00

Strahm L, 0-2

 2/3

1

1

1

3

0

22

47.25

Houston

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

McCullers

7

6

3

3

0

10

99

2.77

Harris

1

0

0

0

0

0

7

0.00

Devenski W, 1-0

4

3

1

1

0

7

60

1.12

Inherited runners-scored: Wood 1-0. HBP: Karns (Correa), McCullers (Orlando). WP: Wood. Umpires: Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez. Time: 3:49. Att: 32,411.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer

View more video

Sports Videos