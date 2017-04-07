Scores & Stats

April 7, 2017 11:00 PM

Area bowling results for April 7

AREA BOWLING

Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area bowlers who roll a 300 game or an 800 series at any area bowling center in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the center calls 816-234-4355 after 5 p.m. or sends the results to results@kcstar.com.

300 GAMES

AT PARK LANES FAMILY FUN CENTER: Jason Moore.

AT PARK LANES FAMILY FUN CENTER: Danny Wait.

AT PARK LANES FAMILY FUN CENTER: Ed Lane II.

AT SUMMIT LANES: Dan Pennington.

AT TIGER BOWL: Pete Harrison.

800 SERIES

AT SUMMIT LANES: Dan Pennington, 822 (287, 300, 235).

