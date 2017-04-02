ECHL standings for April 2

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
y Allen
46
17
4
2
98
279
198
y Colorado
46
19
2
3
97
260
201
y Idaho
40
22
5
2
87
228
204
Utah
34
28
5
2
75
216
232
Alaska
32
27
3
7
74
216
224
Missouri
32
29
3
5
72
226
232
Rapid City
25
37
8
0
58
210
251
y-clinched playoff spot
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Sunday’s results
Wichita 5, Missouri 3
Manchester 4, Elmira 2
South Carolina 3, Orlando 2, OT
Indy 3, Cincinnati 2, SO
Atlanta 5, Greenville 4, OT
Reading 5, Wheeling 3
Fort Wayne 2, Toledo 1
Monday’s game
Atlanta at Norfolk, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday’s results
Missouri 8, Wichita 2
Manchester 5, Elmira 2
Brampton 5, Reading 2
Adirondack 3, Norfolk 0
Florida 5, Kalamazoo 3
Fort Wayne 5, Indy 4, SO
Cincinnati 5, Toledo 3
Allen 3, Tulsa 2
Quad City 4, Alaska 2
Utah 4, Rapid City 2
Idaho 3, Colorado 0
Sunday’s summary
THUNDER 5, MAVERICKS 3
Wichita
1
2
2
—
5
Missouri
0
2
1
—
3
First Period: 1, Wichita, Cure 2 (Beaudry), 11:19. Second Period: 2, Wichita, Rupert 9 (O'Brien, Beaudry), 1:05. 3, Missouri, Bleackley 6 (Robertson, Graham), 2:14. 4, Wichita, Tesink 7 7:07. 5, Missouri, Illo 11 (Fox, Dieude-Fauvel), 13:08 (SH). Third Period: 6, Missouri, Graham 6 (Correale, Fox), 4:08 (PP). 7, Wichita, DeBlouw 14 (Tatchell), 19:35. 8, Wichita, Lowe 9 (Melindy), 19:59 (EN). Shots on Goal: Wichita 31, Missouri 39. Power-plays: Wichita 0-4, Missouri 1-2. Saves: Greenham, Wichita, 36; Robinson, Missouri, 26. Att: 5,850.
