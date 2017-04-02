Scores & Stats

April 2, 2017 10:23 PM

ECHL standings for April 2

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

y Allen

46

17

4

2

98

279

198

y Colorado

46

19

2

3

97

260

201

y Idaho

40

22

5

2

87

228

204

Utah

34

28

5

2

75

216

232

Alaska

32

27

3

7

74

216

224

Missouri

32

29

3

5

72

226

232

Rapid City

25

37

8

0

58

210

251

y-clinched playoff spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday’s results

Wichita 5, Missouri 3

Manchester 4, Elmira 2

South Carolina 3, Orlando 2, OT

Indy 3, Cincinnati 2, SO

Atlanta 5, Greenville 4, OT

Reading 5, Wheeling 3

Fort Wayne 2, Toledo 1

Monday’s game

Atlanta at Norfolk, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday’s results

Missouri 8, Wichita 2

Manchester 5, Elmira 2

Brampton 5, Reading 2

Adirondack 3, Norfolk 0

Florida 5, Kalamazoo 3

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 4, SO

Cincinnati 5, Toledo 3

Allen 3, Tulsa 2

Quad City 4, Alaska 2

Utah 4, Rapid City 2

Idaho 3, Colorado 0

Sunday’s summary

THUNDER 5, MAVERICKS 3

Wichita

1

2

2

5

Missouri

0

2

1

3

First Period: 1, Wichita, Cure 2 (Beaudry), 11:19. Second Period: 2, Wichita, Rupert 9 (O'Brien, Beaudry), 1:05. 3, Missouri, Bleackley 6 (Robertson, Graham), 2:14. 4, Wichita, Tesink 7 7:07. 5, Missouri, Illo 11 (Fox, Dieude-Fauvel), 13:08 (SH). Third Period: 6, Missouri, Graham 6 (Correale, Fox), 4:08 (PP). 7, Wichita, DeBlouw 14 (Tatchell), 19:35. 8, Wichita, Lowe 9 (Melindy), 19:59 (EN). Shots on Goal: Wichita 31, Missouri 39. Power-plays: Wichita 0-4, Missouri 1-2. Saves: Greenham, Wichita, 36; Robinson, Missouri, 26. Att: 5,850.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Danny Duffy's grandmother also played baseball ... and she was a lefty

View more video

Sports Videos