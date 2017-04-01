Five-game planner for April 2

Royals
Mon.
at Minnesota, 3:10
Wed.
at Minnesota, 12:10
Thurs.
at Minnesota, 12:10
Fri.
at Houston, 7:10
Sat.
at Houston, 6:10
Tickets: 1-800-676-9257
Sporting KC
April 9
COLORADO, 6
April 15
at Portland, 9:30
April 22
at FC Dallas, 7
April 29
SALT LAKE, 7:30
May 3
N.Y. RED BULLS, 7:30
Tickets: 1-888-452-4625
FC Kansas City
April 10
at Kansas, 7*
April 16
BOSTON, 5
April 22
at Chicago, 3
April 30
at Sky Blue FC, 5
May 7
ORLANDO, 5
Tickets: 913-335-6146
*-Preseason
Swope Park Rangers
April 15
SACRAMENTO, 7
April 23
at Phoenix, 8:30
April 29
at Real Monarchs, 5
May 5
VANCOUVER, 7:30
May 13
at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30
Tickets: 1-888-452-4625
Mavericks
Sun.
WICHITA, 4:05
Wed.
at Utah, 8
Fri.
at Utah, 8
Sat.
at Utah, 8
Tickets: 1-800-745-3000
All times are p.m. unless noted
Phantoms
Sat.
at Wichita, 7:05
April 15
at Bismarck, 7:05
April 22
at Bloomington, 7:05
April 30
DODGE CITY, 3:05
May 6
at Omaha, 7:05
Tickets: 1-800-745-3000
