April 1, 2017 4:23 PM

Five-game planner for April 2

Royals

Mon.

at Minnesota, 3:10

Wed.

at Minnesota, 12:10

Thurs.

at Minnesota, 12:10

Fri.

at Houston, 7:10

Sat.

at Houston, 6:10

Tickets: 1-800-676-9257

Sporting KC

April 9

COLORADO, 6

April 15

at Portland, 9:30

April 22

at FC Dallas, 7

April 29

SALT LAKE, 7:30

May 3

N.Y. RED BULLS, 7:30

Tickets: 1-888-452-4625

FC Kansas City

April 10

at Kansas, 7*

April 16

BOSTON, 5

April 22

at Chicago, 3

April 30

at Sky Blue FC, 5

May 7

ORLANDO, 5

Tickets: 913-335-6146

*-Preseason

Swope Park Rangers

April 15

SACRAMENTO, 7

April 23

at Phoenix, 8:30

April 29

at Real Monarchs, 5

May 5

VANCOUVER, 7:30

May 13

at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30

Tickets: 1-888-452-4625

Mavericks

Sun.

WICHITA, 4:05

Wed.

at Utah, 8

Fri.

at Utah, 8

Sat.

at Utah, 8

Tickets: 1-800-745-3000

All times are p.m. unless noted

Phantoms

Sat.

at Wichita, 7:05

April 15

at Bismarck, 7:05

April 22

at Bloomington, 7:05

April 30

DODGE CITY, 3:05

May 6

at Omaha, 7:05

Tickets: 1-800-745-3000

