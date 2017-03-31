High school results - March 31

High schools
Baseball
BV West 6, St. James Academy 4
Grandview 5, Raytown 2
Liberty North 1, Liberty 0
Rockwood Summit 3, Blue Springs South 1
St. Paul Lutheran10, Lutheran 0
SM West 8, Washington 7
SM West 12, Washington 2
Summit Christian 11, Heritage Christian 0
CAMDENTON TOURNAMENT
Timberland 5, Pembroke Hill 4, 8 inn.
Thursday’s results
Blue Springs South 10, Lindbergh 4
Christian Brothers College 12, Blue Springs South 9
Boys golf
Thursday’s results
BONNER SPRINGS INVITATIONAL
Thursday at Sunflower Hills GC
1. De Soto, 333; 2. Bishop Miege, 375; 3. Lansing, 393; 4. Tonganoxie, 393; 5. Piper, 401; 6. Bonner Springs, 401; 7. Basehor-Linwood, 435; 8. Turner, 503. Medalist: Lee.
Boys lacrosse
SM East 19, BV West 12
DeSmet 13, Rockhurst 8
Girls soccer
BV West 2, Bishop Miege 1. BVW (Schram, Christopherson), MIE (Lopez). Records: BVW 1-0, MIE 2-1.
Fox 1, Belton 0. FOC (Reed; shutout by Wright). Records: FOX 5-1, BELT 0-2.
Saxony Lutheran 3, Barstow 1. SL (Mueller 2, Voight), BAR (Matula). Records: SL 3-3, BAR 1-1.
SCA CUP
Champ: Pleasant Hill 9, Summit Christian Academy 2
WINNETONKA TOURNAMENT
Grandview 3, Schlagle 0. GV (Burke 2, Dyson-Hanks).
Winnetonka 3, Raytown South 1. WIN (Harpe 3), RS (England). Records: WIN 2-4, RS 1-3.
Thursday’s result
Leavenworth 11, Turner 1
Boys tennis
Excelsior Springs 5, Chilicothe 4. No. 1 singles: Anderson, CHIL, d. Forstner, EXS, 9-8. No. 1 doubles: Forstner/Rogers, EXS, d. Anderson/Hemigton, CHIL, 8-1.
Odessa 6, Carrollton 3. No. 1 singles: Fitzpatrick, CAR, d. Atkerson, ODE, 8-0. No. 1 doubles: Fitzpatrick/Davis, CAR, d. Atkerson/Gosoroski, ODE, 8-3.
Thursday’s results
Blue Springs South 9, Grain Valley 0. No. 1 singles: Nguyen, BLSS, d. Frye, GV, 10-6. No. 1 doubles: Nguyen/Michael, BLSS, d. Frye/Arnold, GV, 8-1.
Track and field
FALCON RELAYS
At North Kansas City DAC
(Distances in meters)
Boys event winners
300 hurdles: Jale, Platte County, 42.31. 400 relay: Ruskin, 42.64. 800 relay: Liberty North, 1:31.20. 1,600 relay: Ruskin, 3:34.81. 3,200 relay: Park Hill South, 8:35.43. 800 sprint medley relay: Park Hill South, 1:35.20. Sprint medley relay: Park Hill South, 3:43.41. Distance medley relay: Park Hill South, 11:28.60. 400 shuttle hurdles: Delehant, Staley, 1:13.99. Shot put: McCray, Staley, 44-0. Discus: Miller, Staley, 142-07. Javelin: Giddings, Liberty North, 143-0. High jump: Weston, Columbia Battle, 6-02. Pole vault: Bever, Battle, 13-0. Long jump: Helms, Liberty North, 21-06.75. Triple jump: Pitia, Staley, 43-05.75.
Girls event winners
300 hurdles: Butler, Battle, 47.93. 400 relay: Liberty North, 51.46. 800 relay: Battle, 1:50.42. 1,600 relay: Battle, 4:21.23. 3,200: Park Hill South, 10:00.88. 800 sprint medley relay: North Kansas City, 1:59.36. Sprint medley: Platte County, 4:31.90. Distance medley: Platte County, 13:20.16. 400 shuttle hurdles: Case, Park Hill South, 1:09.18. Shot put: Williams, North Kansas City, 39-01. Discus: Boord, Staley, 114-03. Javelin: Rose, North Kansas City, 115-02. High jump: Butler, Battle, 5-0. Pole vault: Luster, Staley, 9-0. Long jump: Key, Battle, 17-09. Triple jump: Jose, Liberty North, 38-01.
Comments