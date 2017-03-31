Kansas City Royals Spring Training Summary - March 31

RANGERS 3, ROYALS 0
Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Gordon rf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.333
O’Brien rf
1
0
0
0
0
0
.302
Moustakas 3b
3
0
1
0
0
0
.203
Butera c
1
0
0
0
0
1
.219
Cain cf
3
0
0
0
0
2
.267
Hosmer 1b
3
0
1
0
0
0
.185
Perez c
3
0
0
0
0
0
.182
Moss lf
2
0
0
0
0
1
.281
Colon 3b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.276
Cuthbert dh
2
0
0
0
1
1
.246
Escobar ss
2
0
1
0
0
0
.276
Merrifield 1b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.279
Mondesi 2b
3
0
0
0
0
0
.346
Totals
28
0
3
0
1
5
Texas
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Gomez cf
1
0
0
1
1
1
.351
Hoying pr
1
0
0
0
0
1
.200
Choo dh
2
0
0
0
1
0
.163
Puello ph
0
0
0
0
0
0
.167
Odor 2b
2
0
1
0
1
0
.226
Robinson 2b
2
0
0
0
0
1
.250
Napoli 1b
2
0
0
0
0
1
.295
Profar 1b
2
0
0
0
0
0
.200
Mazara rf
3
1
1
0
0
1
.293
Snider rf
1
0
0
0
0
0
.212
Lucroy c
3
1
1
0
0
0
.333
Chirinos c
1
0
0
0
0
1
.333
Gallo 3b
3
0
0
0
0
1
.212
Martinson 3b
1
0
1
0
0
0
.304
Rua lf
2
1
1
1
1
0
.333
DeShields pr
1
0
0
0
0
0
.311
Andrus ss
2
0
2
1
0
0
.294
De Leon ss
2
0
0
0
0
1
.167
Totals
31
3
7
3
4
8
Kansas City
000
000
000
—
0
3
1
Texas
030
000
00x
—
3
7
0
E: Colon (1). DP: Kansas City 2, Texas 0. LOB: Kansas City 2, Texas 12. 2B: Andrus (3). SB: DeShields (13). SF: Gomez (2).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
W
K
ERA
Kennedy L, 2-2
2
5
3
3
2
3
1.40
Wood
1
0
0
0
0
0
3.63
Young
1
1
0
0
1
0
2.16
Minor
1
0
0
0
0
1
0.64
Strahm
1
0
0
0
1
2
4.91
Soria
1
0
0
0
0
1
2.08
Herrera
1
1
0
0
0
1
2.70
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
W
K
ERA
Hamels W, 2-1
6
3
0
0
0
4
3.52
Cashner S, 1
3
0
0
0
1
1
0.00
HBP: by: Strahm (Gomez), Herrera (Choo). WP: Kennedy, Young. Umpires: Home, Adam Hamari; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Toby Basner. Time: 2:34. Att: 16,932.
