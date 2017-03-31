Scores & Stats

March 31, 2017 10:11 PM

Kansas City Royals Spring Training Summary - March 31

RANGERS 3, ROYALS 0

Kansas City

AB

R

H

BI

W

K

Avg.

Gordon rf

3

0

0

0

0

0

.333

O’Brien rf

1

0

0

0

0

0

.302

Moustakas 3b

3

0

1

0

0

0

.203

Butera c

1

0

0

0

0

1

.219

Cain cf

3

0

0

0

0

2

.267

Hosmer 1b

3

0

1

0

0

0

.185

Perez c

3

0

0

0

0

0

.182

Moss lf

2

0

0

0

0

1

.281

Colon 3b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.276

Cuthbert dh

2

0

0

0

1

1

.246

Escobar ss

2

0

1

0

0

0

.276

Merrifield 1b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.279

Mondesi 2b

3

0

0

0

0

0

.346

Totals

28

0

3

0

1

5

Texas

AB

R

H

BI

W

K

Avg.

Gomez cf

1

0

0

1

1

1

.351

Hoying pr

1

0

0

0

0

1

.200

Choo dh

2

0

0

0

1

0

.163

Puello ph

0

0

0

0

0

0

.167

Odor 2b

2

0

1

0

1

0

.226

Robinson 2b

2

0

0

0

0

1

.250

Napoli 1b

2

0

0

0

0

1

.295

Profar 1b

2

0

0

0

0

0

.200

Mazara rf

3

1

1

0

0

1

.293

Snider rf

1

0

0

0

0

0

.212

Lucroy c

3

1

1

0

0

0

.333

Chirinos c

1

0

0

0

0

1

.333

Gallo 3b

3

0

0

0

0

1

.212

Martinson 3b

1

0

1

0

0

0

.304

Rua lf

2

1

1

1

1

0

.333

DeShields pr

1

0

0

0

0

0

.311

Andrus ss

2

0

2

1

0

0

.294

De Leon ss

2

0

0

0

0

1

.167

Totals

31

3

7

3

4

8

Kansas City

000

000

000

0

3

1

Texas

030

000

00x

3

7

0

E: Colon (1). DP: Kansas City 2, Texas 0. LOB: Kansas City 2, Texas 12. 2B: Andrus (3). SB: DeShields (13). SF: Gomez (2).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

W

K

ERA

Kennedy L, 2-2

2

5

3

3

2

3

1.40

Wood

1

0

0

0

0

0

3.63

Young

1

1

0

0

1

0

2.16

Minor

1

0

0

0

0

1

0.64

Strahm

1

0

0

0

1

2

4.91

Soria

1

0

0

0

0

1

2.08

Herrera

1

1

0

0

0

1

2.70

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

W

K

ERA

Hamels W, 2-1

6

3

0

0

0

4

3.52

Cashner S, 1

3

0

0

0

1

1

0.00

HBP: by: Strahm (Gomez), Herrera (Choo). WP: Kennedy, Young. Umpires: Home, Adam Hamari; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Toby Basner. Time: 2:34. Att: 16,932.

