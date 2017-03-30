High school results - March 30

High schools
Boys golf
Excelsior Springs 182, Richmond 224, Odessa 232, Lexington 241. Medalist: Birkeness, EXS, 40. At Excelsior Springs GC, par 36.
Lee’s Summit North 320, Lee’s Summit 328, Blue Springs 378. Medalist: Shull, LSN, 74. At Adams Pointe GC, par 72.
Pleasant Hill 159, Harrisonville 200. Medalist: Stone, PH, 38. At Country Creek GC, The Rock, par 36.
Boys lacrosse
Wednesday’s results
Rockhurst 20, Blue Valley West 6
Girls soccer
Blue Valley North 1, Shawnee Mission South 0. BVN (Branson; shutout by McGruder). Records: BVN 3-1-0, SMS 0-3-1.
Harrisonville 2, Excelsior Springs 0. HARR (E. Dick, Moreland; shutout by Streit).
Heritage Christian 10, Washington 0
Olathe East 1, Shawnee Mission West 0. OE (Panther; shutout by Terrell). Records: OE 2-0, SMW 0-4.
Park Hill 2, Blue Springs 0. PH (Hibbeler, Walls; shutout by Emerson).
William Chrisman 3, Van Horn 0. WC (Cummins, Lopez, Simpson; shutout by Erickson). Records: WC 3-1, VH 4-2.
Wednesday’s results
Blue Springs South 2, Lee’s Summit West 1
MO-KAN TOURNAMENT
Thursday at St. Thomas Aquinas
Notre Dame de Sion 2, St. Thomas Aquinas 0. NDS (Frerking, Gansner; shutout by Fennewald). Records: NDS 4-0, STA 2-1.
Wednesday’s results
Lee’s Summit North 4, St. James Academy 0. LSN (Fothergill, Mitchell, Panarisi, Rock; shutout by Peters). Records: LSN 5-0, SJA 1-1.
St. Teresa’s Academy 1, Blue Valley Northwest 0*. STA (Rellihan; shutout by Batliner). Records: STA 3-2, BVNW 0-3.
*-game called at half, lightning
Tuesday’s results
Liberty 2, Olathe South 0. LIB (May, Terster; shutout by Price). Records: LIB 2-2, OS 0-2.
St. James Academy 3, St. Teresa’s Academy 2, SJA win’s 4-3 on pk’s. SJA (Schafer 2), STA (Farkaas 2). Records: SJA 1-0, STA 2-2.
Softball
Olathe South 8, Lawrence 5
Track and field
LEAVENWORTH INVITATIONAL
Tuesday at De Soto HS
(Race distances in yards)
BOYS
Teams: 1. Leavenworth, 167; 2. Mill Valley, 99; 3. Topeka, 84; 4. Bishop Miege, 74; 5. De Soto, 56; 6. Louisburg, 49; 7. Sumner Academy, 24.
Event winners
100: Robinson, LEAV, 11.05. 200: Robinson, LEAV, 22.98. 400: Ramos, LEAV, 51.83. 800: Dervin, MV, 2:06.67. 1,600: Griese, LEAV, 4:35.12. 3,200: Griese, LEAV, 10:04.96. 110 hurdles: Searcy, DES, 16.27. 300 hurdles: Carter, TOP, 41.31. 400 relay: Topeka, 44.11. 1,600 relay: Leavenworth, 3:34.08. 3,200 relay: Leavenworth, 8:48.00. Discus: Dover, LOU, 138-09. High jump: Newman, TOP, 6-06.00. Javelin: Ivey, MV, 155-03. Long jump: Newman, TOP, 22-10. Pole vault: Matlock, TOP, 12-00. Shot put: Titus, DES, 50-02 1/4 . Triple jump: Berry, LEAV, 43-02.
GIRLS
Teams: 1. Mill Valley, 231; 2. De Soto, 89; 3. Leavenworth, 76; 4. Bishop Miege, 57; 5. Topeka, 39; 6. Louisburg, 26; 7. Sumner Academy, 24.
Event winners
100: Lister, LEAV, 12.25. 200: Lister, LEAV, 25.74. 400: Carter, SA, 1:02.96. 800: Collins, DES, 2:26.48. 1,600: Kemp, MV, 5:28.00. 3,200: Nelson, MV, 11:39.96. 100 hurdles: Grizzle, DES, 18.61. 300 hurdles: Miller, MV, 54.02. 400 relay: Leavenworth, 52.34. Mill Valley, 52.34. 1,600 relay: Mill Valley, 4:24.31. 3,200 relay: Leavenworth, 11:03.38. Discus: Hopkins, MV, 121-02. High jump: Eckman, MV, 5-04. Javelin: Thomas, MV, 114-01. Long jump: Bowen, LEAV, 16-00. Shot put: Hopkins, MV, 29-08. Triple jump: Thomas, MV, 31-10 1/2 .
