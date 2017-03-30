Scores & Stats

March 30, 2017 9:56 PM

ECHL Standings and Mavericks summary - March 30

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

y Allen

45

17

4

2

96

276

196

y Colorado

45

18

2

3

95

257

196

Idaho

39

21

5

2

85

223

201

Alaska

31

26

3

7

72

211

217

Utah

32

28

5

2

71

207

229

Missouri

31

28

3

5

70

216

225

Rapid City

25

35

8

0

58

206

242

y-clinched playoff spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s results

Allen 6, Missouri 4

Greenville 4, Atlanta 1

Friday’s games

Elmira at Adirondack. 6 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 6 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Brampton at Wheeling, 6:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.

Alaska at Quad City, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s results

Allen 7, Missouri 2

Fort Wayne 5, Alaska 2

Florida 6, Kalamazoo 2

Brampton 5, Cincinnati 2

Utah 4, Rapid City 2

Idaho 2, Colorado 1

Atlanta at Norfolk, ppd.

Thursday’s summary

AMERICANS 6, MAVERICKS 4

Missouri

1

2

1

4

Allen

1

2

3

6

First Period: 1, Allen, Moore 25 (Chouinard, Hall), 8:38. 2, Missouri Bleackley 4 (Courtney, Robertson), 14:41. Second Period: 3, Missouri, Fox 30 (Finn, Bleackley), 5:45 (PP). 4, Allen, MacLeod 4 (Brittain, Brown), 9:43. 5, Allen, MacLeod 5, (Barnes, Gunn), 14:28. 6, Missouri, Carzo 19, 18:30. Third Period: 7, Allen, Hanson 34, (Costello, Steffes), 2:11. 8, Allen, Krushelnyski 7 (Steffes, Costello), 4:19 (PP). 9, Missouri, Bleackley 5, 6:11. 10, Allen, Stevenson 10, (Moore, Gunn), 19:58 (EN). Shots on Goal: Missouri 33, Allen 29. Power-plays: Missouri 1-2, Allen 1-2. Saves: Robinson, Missouri 23; Gill, Allen, 29. Att: 3,936.

