ECHL Standings and Mavericks summary - March 30

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
y Allen
45
17
4
2
96
276
196
y Colorado
45
18
2
3
95
257
196
Idaho
39
21
5
2
85
223
201
Alaska
31
26
3
7
72
211
217
Utah
32
28
5
2
71
207
229
Missouri
31
28
3
5
70
216
225
Rapid City
25
35
8
0
58
206
242
y-clinched playoff spot
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Thursday’s results
Allen 6, Missouri 4
Greenville 4, Atlanta 1
Friday’s games
Elmira at Adirondack. 6 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 6 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Brampton at Wheeling, 6:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.
Alaska at Quad City, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s results
Allen 7, Missouri 2
Fort Wayne 5, Alaska 2
Florida 6, Kalamazoo 2
Brampton 5, Cincinnati 2
Utah 4, Rapid City 2
Idaho 2, Colorado 1
Atlanta at Norfolk, ppd.
Thursday’s summary
AMERICANS 6, MAVERICKS 4
Missouri
1
2
1
—
4
Allen
1
2
3
—
6
First Period: 1, Allen, Moore 25 (Chouinard, Hall), 8:38. 2, Missouri Bleackley 4 (Courtney, Robertson), 14:41. Second Period: 3, Missouri, Fox 30 (Finn, Bleackley), 5:45 (PP). 4, Allen, MacLeod 4 (Brittain, Brown), 9:43. 5, Allen, MacLeod 5, (Barnes, Gunn), 14:28. 6, Missouri, Carzo 19, 18:30. Third Period: 7, Allen, Hanson 34, (Costello, Steffes), 2:11. 8, Allen, Krushelnyski 7 (Steffes, Costello), 4:19 (PP). 9, Missouri, Bleackley 5, 6:11. 10, Allen, Stevenson 10, (Moore, Gunn), 19:58 (EN). Shots on Goal: Missouri 33, Allen 29. Power-plays: Missouri 1-2, Allen 1-2. Saves: Robinson, Missouri 23; Gill, Allen, 29. Att: 3,936.
Comments