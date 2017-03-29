High school results - March 29

High schools
Baseball
Tuesday’s results
Lee’s Summit North 3, Blue Springs South 1
Blue Valley Southwest 7, Bishop Miege 0
Grandview 8, Raytown South 2
Jayhawk-Linn 9, Heritage Christian 0
Lawson 10, North Platte 0, 5 inn.
Leavenworth 4, Shawnee Mission North 0
Mill Valley 6, Gardner Edgerton 2
Pembroke Hill 5, Midland Adventist Academy 1
Shawnee Mission West 2, Shawnee Mission South 1
Boys golf
Tuesday’s results
Pembroke Hill 164, Blue Springs South 172, Blue Springs 185.
Barstow 203, Grandview 218. Medalist: Bruce, BARS, 41. At Minor Park GC, par 35.
Excelsior Springs 192, Harrisonville 194. Medalist: Holden, HARR, 44. At. Country Creek GC, The Rock, par 36.
Kearney 176, North Kansas City 196, Truman 221, Raytown 229. Medalist: Ramirez, NKC, 43. At Tiffany Greens GC, par 36.
Pleasant Hill 156, Oak Grove 194. Medalists: Allen, PH, 38; Hamlin, PH, 38. At Country Creek GC, The Rock, par 36.
Boys lacrosse
Rockhurst 20, Blue Valley West 6
Girls soccer
Tuesday’s results
De Soto 3, Louisburg 1
Lone Jack 10, Knob Noster 1
Barstow 9, Turner 0. BARS (Matula 4, David 2, Ellis, Hendrickson, Leach; shutout by Bergere). Records: BARS 1-0-0, TURN 1-1-1.
Blue Valley North 1, Olathe Northwest 0. BVN (Kramer; shutout by McGruder). Records: BVN 2-1, ONW 0-1.
Fort Osage 10, Winnetonka 0. FO (Lyon 3, Cornett, Newberry, Sams, Schaberg, Summers, Tatum, Young; shutout by Lyon). Records: FO 3-0, WINN 0-3.
Lansing 5, Leavenworth 0. LANS (Bolewski 4, Foley; shutout by Qualley).
Lee’s Summit West 11, Raymore Peculiar 1. LSW (Heenan 3, Newsome 2, Reid 2, Leetch, Mathis, Privatera, Thompson), RP (Houston). Records: LSW 1-0, RP 0-2.
Park Hill 2, Lee’s Summit 1, 2OT. PH (Walls, Wright), LS (Sampson). Records: PH 2-0-1, LS .
Park Hill South 6, Raytown 0. PHS (Serrone-Brown 2, Koren, Mazeitis, Oder, Ostroski; shutout by Evans). Records: PHS 1-1, RAY 0-3.
Pembroke Hill 11, Bishop LeBlond 1. PH (Sabates 4, Kahl 2, Peterson 2, Bough, Gittings, Salzman), BLB (Heimer). Records: PH 1-2, BLB 2-1.
Platte County 6, Belton 1. PC (Smith 4, Castro, Guillory), BELT (Miller). Records: PC 3-2, BELT 0-1.
Shawnee Mission Northwest 6, Shawnee Mission North 0. SMNW (Ard 2, Haley 2, Bobki, Sanders; shutout by Jones). Records: SMNW 2-0-1, SMN 1-1-0.
St. Pius X 2, Warrensburg 0. SPX (Cissel, Ewing; shutout by Wright). Records: SPX 1-3, WAR 2-2.
Staley 5, William Chrisman 0. STA (Mann 2, Lester 2, Faubion; shutout by Peterson). Records: STA 2-2, WC 2-1.
Wyandotte 8, Topeka Highland Park 0. WYAN (Woltkamp 4, Gebrezgabher 2, Tinajero, Villezcas; shutout by Hernandez). Records WYAN 2-0, THP 0-2.
MO-KAN TOURNAMENT
Wednesday at St. Thomas Aquinas
Lee’s Summit North 4, St. James Academy 0. LSN (Fothergill, Mitchell, Panarisi, Rock; shutout by Peters). Records: LSN 5-0, SJA 1-1.
St. Teresa’s Academy 1, Blue Valley Northwest 0*. STA (Rellihan; shutout by Batliner). Records: STA 3-2, BVNW 0-3.
*-game called at half, lightning
Tuesday’s results
Liberty 2, Olathe South 0. LIB (May, Terster; shutout by Price). Records: LIB 2-2, OS 0-2.
St. James Academy 3, St. Teresa’s Academy 2, SJA win’s 4-3 on pk’s. SJA (Schafer 2), STA (Farkaas 2). Records: SJA 1-0, STA 2-2.
SCA CUP
Tuesday at Summit Christian Academy
Summit Christian Academy 7, Lutheran 0. SCA (Ginther 5, Fanning, Pemberton; shutout by McGraw and Sprouse).
Softball
Tuesday’s results
De Soto 12, Bonner Springs 7
McLouth 17-18, Atchison 0-0
Olathe East 14, Shawnee Mission Northwest 0
Olathe East 19, Shawnee Mission West 0
Olathe Northwest 20, Shawnee Mission North 0
Olathe Northwest 16, Shawnee Mission South 0
Olathe South 9, Shawnee Mission Northwest 0
Olathe South 15, Shawnee Mission West 0
Olathe North 15, Shawnee Mission North 1
Olathe North 22, Shawnee Mission South 1
Boys tennis
Tuesday’s results
Blue Springs South 9, Blue Springs 0. No. 1 singles: Nguyen, BLSS, d. Summers, BLSP, 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Nguyen/Michael, BLSS, d. Summers/Warner, BLSP, 8-0.
Excelsior Springs 8, Richmond 1. No. 1 singles: Forstner, EXS, d. Lopez, RICH, 8-3. No. 1 doubles: Forstner/Rogers, EXS, d. Lopez/Hendrix, RICH, 8-1.
Liberty 9, Kearney 0. No. 1 singles: Mulcahy, LIB, d. Keys, KEAR, 10-0. No. 1 doubles: Mulcahy/Abbott, LIB, d. Keys/Crockett, KEAR, 8-3.
Maranatha Academy 5, Kansas City Christian 4. No. 1 singles: Bowlin, MARA, d. Vander Aark, KCC, 8-2. No. 1 doubles: Bowlin/Lockwood, MARA, d. Paul/Wrablica, KCC, 8-1.
O’Hara 9, St. Pius X 0. No. 1 singles: House, OHA, d. Givens, SPX, 8-0. No. 1 doubles: House/Eckart, OHA, d. Givens/Williams, SPX, 8-1.
Park Hill 8, Lee’s Summit 1. No. 1 singles: Henry, LS, d. Cooper Hayes, PH, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: McFee/Hayes, PH, d. Henry/O’Conner, LS, 9-8.
Staley 5, Lee’s Summit West 4. No. 1 singles: Gates, STA, d. Hess, LSW, 10-0. No. 1 doubles: Gates/Lockhart, STA, d. Hess/Gerdes, LSW, 10-3.
