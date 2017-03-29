Scores & Stats

March 29, 2017 10:27 PM

High school results - March 29

High schools

Baseball

Tuesday’s results

Lee’s Summit North 3, Blue Springs South 1

Blue Valley Southwest 7, Bishop Miege 0

Grandview 8, Raytown South 2

Jayhawk-Linn 9, Heritage Christian 0

Lawson 10, North Platte 0, 5 inn.

Leavenworth 4, Shawnee Mission North 0

Mill Valley 6, Gardner Edgerton 2

Pembroke Hill 5, Midland Adventist Academy 1

Shawnee Mission West 2, Shawnee Mission South 1

Boys golf

Tuesday’s results

Pembroke Hill 164, Blue Springs South 172, Blue Springs 185.

Barstow 203, Grandview 218. Medalist: Bruce, BARS, 41. At Minor Park GC, par 35.

Excelsior Springs 192, Harrisonville 194. Medalist: Holden, HARR, 44. At. Country Creek GC, The Rock, par 36.

Kearney 176, North Kansas City 196, Truman 221, Raytown 229. Medalist: Ramirez, NKC, 43. At Tiffany Greens GC, par 36.

Pleasant Hill 156, Oak Grove 194. Medalists: Allen, PH, 38; Hamlin, PH, 38. At Country Creek GC, The Rock, par 36.

Boys lacrosse

Rockhurst 20, Blue Valley West 6

Girls soccer

Tuesday’s results

De Soto 3, Louisburg 1

Lone Jack 10, Knob Noster 1

Barstow 9, Turner 0. BARS (Matula 4, David 2, Ellis, Hendrickson, Leach; shutout by Bergere). Records: BARS 1-0-0, TURN 1-1-1.

Blue Valley North 1, Olathe Northwest 0. BVN (Kramer; shutout by McGruder). Records: BVN 2-1, ONW 0-1.

Fort Osage 10, Winnetonka 0. FO (Lyon 3, Cornett, Newberry, Sams, Schaberg, Summers, Tatum, Young; shutout by Lyon). Records: FO 3-0, WINN 0-3.

Lansing 5, Leavenworth 0. LANS (Bolewski 4, Foley; shutout by Qualley).

Lee’s Summit West 11, Raymore Peculiar 1. LSW (Heenan 3, Newsome 2, Reid 2, Leetch, Mathis, Privatera, Thompson), RP (Houston). Records: LSW 1-0, RP 0-2.

Park Hill 2, Lee’s Summit 1, 2OT. PH (Walls, Wright), LS (Sampson). Records: PH 2-0-1, LS .

Park Hill South 6, Raytown 0. PHS (Serrone-Brown 2, Koren, Mazeitis, Oder, Ostroski; shutout by Evans). Records: PHS 1-1, RAY 0-3.

Pembroke Hill 11, Bishop LeBlond 1. PH (Sabates 4, Kahl 2, Peterson 2, Bough, Gittings, Salzman), BLB (Heimer). Records: PH 1-2, BLB 2-1.

Platte County 6, Belton 1. PC (Smith 4, Castro, Guillory), BELT (Miller). Records: PC 3-2, BELT 0-1.

Shawnee Mission Northwest 6, Shawnee Mission North 0. SMNW (Ard 2, Haley 2, Bobki, Sanders; shutout by Jones). Records: SMNW 2-0-1, SMN 1-1-0.

St. Pius X 2, Warrensburg 0. SPX (Cissel, Ewing; shutout by Wright). Records: SPX 1-3, WAR 2-2.

Staley 5, William Chrisman 0. STA (Mann 2, Lester 2, Faubion; shutout by Peterson). Records: STA 2-2, WC 2-1.

Wyandotte 8, Topeka Highland Park 0. WYAN (Woltkamp 4, Gebrezgabher 2, Tinajero, Villezcas; shutout by Hernandez). Records WYAN 2-0, THP 0-2.

MO-KAN TOURNAMENT

Wednesday at St. Thomas Aquinas

Lee’s Summit North 4, St. James Academy 0. LSN (Fothergill, Mitchell, Panarisi, Rock; shutout by Peters). Records: LSN 5-0, SJA 1-1.

St. Teresa’s Academy 1, Blue Valley Northwest 0*. STA (Rellihan; shutout by Batliner). Records: STA 3-2, BVNW 0-3.

*-game called at half, lightning

Tuesday’s results

Liberty 2, Olathe South 0. LIB (May, Terster; shutout by Price). Records: LIB 2-2, OS 0-2.

St. James Academy 3, St. Teresa’s Academy 2, SJA win’s 4-3 on pk’s. SJA (Schafer 2), STA (Farkaas 2). Records: SJA 1-0, STA 2-2.

SCA CUP

Tuesday at Summit Christian Academy

Summit Christian Academy 7, Lutheran 0. SCA (Ginther 5, Fanning, Pemberton; shutout by McGraw and Sprouse).

Softball

Tuesday’s results

De Soto 12, Bonner Springs 7

McLouth 17-18, Atchison 0-0

Olathe East 14, Shawnee Mission Northwest 0

Olathe East 19, Shawnee Mission West 0

Olathe Northwest 20, Shawnee Mission North 0

Olathe Northwest 16, Shawnee Mission South 0

Olathe South 9, Shawnee Mission Northwest 0

Olathe South 15, Shawnee Mission West 0

Olathe North 15, Shawnee Mission North 1

Olathe North 22, Shawnee Mission South 1

Boys tennis

Tuesday’s results

Blue Springs South 9, Blue Springs 0. No. 1 singles: Nguyen, BLSS, d. Summers, BLSP, 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Nguyen/Michael, BLSS, d. Summers/Warner, BLSP, 8-0.

Excelsior Springs 8, Richmond 1. No. 1 singles: Forstner, EXS, d. Lopez, RICH, 8-3. No. 1 doubles: Forstner/Rogers, EXS, d. Lopez/Hendrix, RICH, 8-1.

Liberty 9, Kearney 0. No. 1 singles: Mulcahy, LIB, d. Keys, KEAR, 10-0. No. 1 doubles: Mulcahy/Abbott, LIB, d. Keys/Crockett, KEAR, 8-3.

Maranatha Academy 5, Kansas City Christian 4. No. 1 singles: Bowlin, MARA, d. Vander Aark, KCC, 8-2. No. 1 doubles: Bowlin/Lockwood, MARA, d. Paul/Wrablica, KCC, 8-1.

O’Hara 9, St. Pius X 0. No. 1 singles: House, OHA, d. Givens, SPX, 8-0. No. 1 doubles: House/Eckart, OHA, d. Givens/Williams, SPX, 8-1.

Park Hill 8, Lee’s Summit 1. No. 1 singles: Henry, LS, d. Cooper Hayes, PH, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: McFee/Hayes, PH, d. Henry/O’Conner, LS, 9-8.

Staley 5, Lee’s Summit West 4. No. 1 singles: Gates, STA, d. Hess, LSW, 10-0. No. 1 doubles: Gates/Lockhart, STA, d. Hess/Gerdes, LSW, 10-3.

