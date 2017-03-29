ECHL Standings and Mavericks summary - March 29

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
xy Colorado
45
17
2
3
95
256
194
y Allen
44
17
4
2
94
270
192
x Idaho
38
21
5
2
83
221
200
Alaska
31
26
3
7
72
211
217
Utah
32
28
5
2
71
207
229
Missouri
31
27
3
5
70
212
219
Rapid City
25
35
8
0
58
206
242
x-late game not included
y-clinched playoff spot
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Wednesday’s results
Allen 7, Missouri 2
Fort Wayne 5, Alaska 2
Florida 6, Kalamazoo 2
Brampton 5, Cincinnati 2
Utah 4, Rapid City 2
Colorado at Idaho, late
Atlanta at Norfolk, ppd.
Thursday’s games
Missouri at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s results
Adirondack 5, Orlando 4
Greenville 4, South Carolina 3
Quad City 4, Wichita 1
Wednesday’s summary
AMERICANS 7, MAVERICKS 2
Missouri
0
2
0
—
2
Allen
3
1
3
—
7
First Period: 1, Allen, Barnes 8 (Costello, Chouinard), 4:51 (PP). 2, Allen, Moore 22 (Costello, Hall), 9:19. 3, Allen, Liberati 3 (Brittain, Barnes), 14:09. Second Period: 4, Allen, Brittain 10 (Brown, Hall), 0:46. 5, Missouri, Tansey 13 (Courtney, Illo), 11:01 (PP). 6, Missouri, Scheid 10 (Brooks, Courtney), 12:11 (PP). Third Period: 7, Allen, Moore 23 (Hall, Krushelnyski), 3:27. 8, Allen, Moore 24 (Brittain, Brown), 16:44 (SH). 9, Allen, Krushelnyski 6 (Costello, Liberati), 18:15. Shots on Goal: Missouri 27, Allen 31. Power-plays: Missouri 2-6, Allen 1-5. Saves: Robinson, Missouri, 24; Gill, Allen, 25. Att: 3,847.
