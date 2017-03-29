Scores & Stats

March 29, 2017 10:23 PM

ECHL Standings and Mavericks summary - March 29

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

xy Colorado

45

17

2

3

95

256

194

y Allen

44

17

4

2

94

270

192

x Idaho

38

21

5

2

83

221

200

Alaska

31

26

3

7

72

211

217

Utah

32

28

5

2

71

207

229

Missouri

31

27

3

5

70

212

219

Rapid City

25

35

8

0

58

206

242

x-late game not included

y-clinched playoff spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s results

Allen 7, Missouri 2

Fort Wayne 5, Alaska 2

Florida 6, Kalamazoo 2

Brampton 5, Cincinnati 2

Utah 4, Rapid City 2

Colorado at Idaho, late

Atlanta at Norfolk, ppd.

Thursday’s games

Missouri at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s results

Adirondack 5, Orlando 4

Greenville 4, South Carolina 3

Quad City 4, Wichita 1

Wednesday’s summary

AMERICANS 7, MAVERICKS 2

Missouri

0

2

0

2

Allen

3

1

3

7

First Period: 1, Allen, Barnes 8 (Costello, Chouinard), 4:51 (PP). 2, Allen, Moore 22 (Costello, Hall), 9:19. 3, Allen, Liberati 3 (Brittain, Barnes), 14:09. Second Period: 4, Allen, Brittain 10 (Brown, Hall), 0:46. 5, Missouri, Tansey 13 (Courtney, Illo), 11:01 (PP). 6, Missouri, Scheid 10 (Brooks, Courtney), 12:11 (PP). Third Period: 7, Allen, Moore 23 (Hall, Krushelnyski), 3:27. 8, Allen, Moore 24 (Brittain, Brown), 16:44 (SH). 9, Allen, Krushelnyski 6 (Costello, Liberati), 18:15. Shots on Goal: Missouri 27, Allen 31. Power-plays: Missouri 2-6, Allen 1-5. Saves: Robinson, Missouri, 24; Gill, Allen, 25. Att: 3,847.

