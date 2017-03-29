Professional Soccer Standings and Swope Park Rangers summary - March 29

Pro Soccer
United Soccer League
Western
W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA
Swope Park
2
0
0
6
4
1
Tulsa
1
0
0
3
4
1
Orange County
1
0
0
3
2
0
Los Angeles
1
0
0
3
2
0
Real
1
0
0
3
2
1
Sacramento
1
0
0
3
2
1
San Antonio
1
0
0
3
1
0
Portland
0
2
0
0
1
3
Seattle
0
1
0
0
1
2
Rio Grande Valley
0
1
0
0
0
1
Phoenix
0
1
0
0
0
1
Oklahoma City
0
1
0
0
1
3
Reno
0
1
0
0
0
2
Vancouver
0
1
0
0
0
2
Colorado
0
1
0
0
1
4
Eastern
W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA
Charleston
1
0
0
3
2
1
Tampa Bay
1
0
0
3
1
0
Toronto
1
0
0
3
1
0
Richmond
1
0
0
3
1
0
New York
0
0
1
1
3
3
Pittsburgh
0
0
1
1
3
3
Louisville
0
0
1
1
0
0
Saint Louis
0
0
1
1
0
0
Bethlehem
0
0
0
0
0
0
Charlotte
0
0
0
0
0
0
Ottawa
0
0
0
0
0
0
Rochester
0
0
0
0
0
0
Cincinnati
0
1
0
0
1
2
Harrisburg
0
1
0
0
0
1
Orlando
0
1
0
0
0
1
Note: Three points are awarded for a win, one point for a tie.
Wednesday’s result
Swope Park Rangers 1, Portland 0
Thursday’s game
Louisville City at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s summary
RANGERS 1, TIMBERS 0
Portland
0
0
—
0
Swope Park
1
0
—
1
First half: 1, Belmar (Selbol), 14th minute. Second half: No scoring. Shots: Portland 15, Swope Park 14. Shots on goal: Portland 3, Swope Park 7. Corners: Portland 8, Swope Park 8. Fouls: Portland 15, Swope Park 13. Yellow cards: Portland 2, Swope Park 4. Att: 572.
