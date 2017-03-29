Scores & Stats

March 29, 2017 10:08 PM

Professional Soccer Standings and Swope Park Rangers summary - March 29

Pro Soccer

United Soccer League

Western

W

L

T

Pts

GF

GA

Swope Park

2

0

0

6

4

1

Tulsa

1

0

0

3

4

1

Orange County

1

0

0

3

2

0

Los Angeles

1

0

0

3

2

0

Real

1

0

0

3

2

1

Sacramento

1

0

0

3

2

1

San Antonio

1

0

0

3

1

0

Portland

0

2

0

0

1

3

Seattle

0

1

0

0

1

2

Rio Grande Valley

0

1

0

0

0

1

Phoenix

0

1

0

0

0

1

Oklahoma City

0

1

0

0

1

3

Reno

0

1

0

0

0

2

Vancouver

0

1

0

0

0

2

Colorado

0

1

0

0

1

4

Eastern

W

L

T

Pts

GF

GA

Charleston

1

0

0

3

2

1

Tampa Bay

1

0

0

3

1

0

Toronto

1

0

0

3

1

0

Richmond

1

0

0

3

1

0

New York

0

0

1

1

3

3

Pittsburgh

0

0

1

1

3

3

Louisville

0

0

1

1

0

0

Saint Louis

0

0

1

1

0

0

Bethlehem

0

0

0

0

0

0

Charlotte

0

0

0

0

0

0

Ottawa

0

0

0

0

0

0

Rochester

0

0

0

0

0

0

Cincinnati

0

1

0

0

1

2

Harrisburg

0

1

0

0

0

1

Orlando

0

1

0

0

0

1

Note: Three points are awarded for a win, one point for a tie.

Wednesday’s result

Swope Park Rangers 1, Portland 0

Thursday’s game

Louisville City at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s summary

RANGERS 1, TIMBERS 0

Portland

0

0

0

Swope Park

1

0

1

First half: 1, Belmar (Selbol), 14th minute. Second half: No scoring. Shots: Portland 15, Swope Park 14. Shots on goal: Portland 3, Swope Park 7. Corners: Portland 8, Swope Park 8. Fouls: Portland 15, Swope Park 13. Yellow cards: Portland 2, Swope Park 4. Att: 572.

