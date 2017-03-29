Professional Soccer Standings and Swope Park Rangers summary - March 29

9:27 Cuonzo Martin talks about tough upbringing in East St. Louis, beating cancer Pause

3:40 Cuonzo Martin has 'whirlwind' start as Mizzou basketball coach

4:06 Michael Porter Jr.: Hopes to return thrill to Mizzou Arena

0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball recruit Michael Porter Jr.

2:06 Harold Brantley reflects on his life since the crash

3:39 Kauffman Stadium renovations and additions for 2017

2:21 Lyric Washington-Gaw stared death in the face 'and gave it a raspberry'

4:13 Mayor Sly James asserts 'the state of our city is strong'

0:59 Police captain describes burglars fleeing, shooting at officers