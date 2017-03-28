High school results - March 28

High schools
Baseball
BV Southwest 7, Bishop Miege 0
Grandview 8, Raytown South 2
Jayhawk-Linn 9, Heritage Christian 0
Lawson 10, North Platte 0, 5 inn.
Leavenworth 4, SM North 0
Mill Valley 6, Gardner Edgerton 2
Pembroke Hill 5, Midland Adventist Academy 1
SM West 2, SM South 1
Monday’s results
Lone Jack 6, Sweet Springs 0
Blue Valley West 2, Blue Valley 1
Olathe Northwest 8, Rockhurst 6
Summit Christian 11, St. Paul Lutheran 0
Boys golf
Barstow 203, Grandview 218. Medalist: Bruce, BARS, 41. At Minor Park GC, par 35.
Excelsior Springs 192, Harrisonville 194. Medalist: Holden, HARR, 44. At. Country Creek GC, The Rock, par 36.
Kearney 176, North Kansas City 196, Truman 221, Raytown 229. Medalist: Ramirez, NKC, 43. At Tiffany Greens GC, par 36.
Pleasant Hill 156, Oak Grove 194. Medalists: Allen, PH, 38; Hamlin, PH, 38. At Country Creek GC, The Rock, par 36.
Girls soccer
Barstow 9, Turner 0. BARS (Matula 4, David 2, Ellis, Hendrickson, Leach; shutout by Bergere). Records: BARS 1-0-0, TURN 1-1-1.
Blue Valley North 1, Olathe Northwest 0. BVN (Kramer; shutout by McGruder). Records: BVN 2-1, ONW 0-1.
Fort Osage 10, Winnetonka 0. FO (Lyon 3, Cornett, Newberry, Sams, Schaberg, Summers, Tatum, Young; shutout by Lyon). Records: FO 3-0, WINN 0-3.
Lansing 5, Leavenworth 0. LANS (Bolewski 4, Foley; shutout by Qualley).
Lee’s Summit West 11, Raymore Peculiar 1. LSW (Heenan 3, Newsome 2, Reid 2, Leetch, Mathis, Privatera, Thompson), RP (Houston). Records: LSW 1-0, RP 0-2.
Park Hill 2, Lee’s Summit 1, 2OT. PH (Walls, Wright), LS (Sampson).
Park Hill South 6, Raytown 0. PHS (Serrone-Brown 2, Koren, Mazeitis, Oder, Ostroski; shutout by Evans). Records: PHS 1-1, RAY 0-3.
Pembroke Hill 11, Bishop LeBlond 1. PH (Sabates 4, Kahl 2, Peterson 2, Bough, Gittings, Salzman), BLB (Heimer). Records: PH 1-2, BLB 2-1.
Platte County 6, Belton 1. PC (Smith 4, Castro, Guillory), BELT (Miller). Records: PC 3-2, BELT 0-1.
Shawnee Mission Northwest 6, Shawnee Mission North 0. SMNW (Ard 2, Haley 2, Bobki, Sanders; shutout by Jones). Records: SMNW 2-0-1, SMN 1-1-0.
St. Pius X 2, Warrensburg 0. SPX (Cissel, Ewing; shutout by Wright). Records: SPX 1-3, WAR 2-2.
Staley 5, William Chrisman 0. STA (Mann 2, Lester 2, Faubion; shutout by Peterson). Records: STA 2-2, WC 2-1.
Wyandotte 8, Topeka Highland Park 0. WYAN (Woltkamp 4, Gebrezgabher 2, Tinajero, Villezcas; shutout by Hernandez). Records WYAN 2-0, THP 0-2.
Monday’s result
Basehor-Linwood 1, Turner 1, 2OT
Baldwin 5, Heritage Christian 1
Bishop Miege 10, Lone Jack 0. MIE (Thompson 3, Eckwall 2, Alejandre-Olivas, Higgerson, Homoly, Russell, S. Stram; shutout by Meikel and MacDonald). Records: MIE 2-0, LJ 0-3.
Blue Springs South 4, Kearney 1
Grandview 3, Ruskin 1. GV (Dyson-Hanks 2, Dominguez), RUSK (Tariq).
Olathe East 2, Shawnee Mission South 1. OE (Boigt, Smith), SMS (Martin). Records: OE 1-0, SMS 0-2.
Platte County 10, Winnetonka 0. PC (Smith 6, Castro, Evans, Guillory, Hall; shutout by Wiedmer and Burtchell). Records: PC 2-2, WINN 1-3.
Summit Christian Academy 6, Lincoln Prep 3. SCA (Ginther 5, Brooks), LP (Pratt, Rizzo, Stevenson).
MO-KAN TOURNAMENT
Tuesday at St. Thomas Aquinas
Liberty 2, Olathe South 0. LIB (May, Terster; shutout by Price). Records: LIB 2-2, OS 0-2.
St. James Academy 3, St. Teresa’s Academy 2, SJA win’s 4-3 on pk’s. SJA (Schafer 2), STA (Farkaas 2). Records: SJA 1-0, STA 2-2.
Monday’s results
Lee’s Summit North 4, Blue Valley Northwest 0. LSN (Mitchell 2, Fothergill, Rock; shutout by Peters). Records: LSN 4-0, BVNW 0-2.
Notre Dame de Sion 2, Olathe South 1. NDS (Frerking, Gansner), OS (Staley). Records: ND 3-0, OS 0-1.
St. Thomas Aquinas 10, Liberty 0. STA (Klanke 2, Pigott 2, M. Heying, Jackson, Kelley, Kimball, Romme, Yanes; shutout by Calvert and McEnroe). Records: STA 2-0, LIB 1-2.
SCA CUP
Tuesday at Summit Christian Academy
Summit Christian Academy 7, Lutheran 0. SCA (Ginther 5, Fanning, Pemberton; shutout by McGraw and Sprouse).
Boys lacrosse
SM East 14, Blue Valley 9
Softball
De Soto 12, Bonner Springs 7
McLouth 17-18, Atchison 0-0
Olathe East 14, SM Northwest 0
Olathe East 19, SM West 0
Olathe Northwest 20, SM North 0
Olathe Northwest 16, SM South 0
Olathe South 9, SM Northwest 0
Olathe South 15, SM West 0
Olathe North 15, SM North 1
Olathe North 22, SM South 1
Monday’s result
Sweet Springs 15, Lone Jack 3
Boys tennis
Blue Springs South 9, Blue Springs 0. No. 1 singles: Nguyen, BLSS, d. Summers, BLSP, 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Nguyen/Michael, BLSS, d. Summers/Warner, BLSP, 8-0.
Excelsior Springs 8, Richmond 1. No. 1 singles: Forstner, EXS, d. Lopez, RICH, 8-3. No. 1 doubles: Forstner/Rogers, EXS, d. Lopez/Hendrix, RICH, 8-1.
Liberty 9, Kearney 0. No. 1 singles: Mulcahy, LIB, d. Keys, KEAR, 10-0. No. 1 doubles: Mulcahy/Abbott, LIB, d. Keys/Crockett, KEAR, 8-3.
Maranatha Academy 5, Kansas City Christian 4. No. 1 singles: Bowlin, MARA, d. Vander Aark, KCC, 8-2. No. 1 doubles: Bowlin/Lockwood, MARA, d. Paul/Wrablica, KCC, 8-1.
O’Hara 9, St. Pius X 0. No. 1 singles: House, OHA, d. Givens, SPX, 8-0. No. 1 doubles: House/Eckart, OHA, d. Givens/Williams, SPX, 8-1.
Park Hill 8, Lee’s Summit 1. No. 1 singles: Henry, LS, d. Cooper Hayes, PH, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: McFee/Hayes, PH, d. Henry/O’Conner, LS, 9-8.
Staley 5, Lee’s Summit West 4. No. 1 singles: Gates, STA, d. Hess, LSW, 10-0. No. 1 doubles: Gates/Lockhart, STA, d. Hess/Gerdes, LSW, 10-3.
Monday’s results
Blue Springs South 8, Park Hill South 1. No. 1 singles: Nguyen, BLSS, d. Badalucco, PHS, 10-0. No. 1 doubles: Nguyen/Michael, BLSS, d. Badalucco/Crabtree, PHS, 8-2.
Raymore-Peculiar 9, Grandview 0. No. 1 singles: Cummons, RP, d. Reji, GV, 8-2. No. 1 doubles: Cummons/McDonald, RP, d. Reji/Quiñones, GV, 8-1.
Comments