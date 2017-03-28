Area golf results - March 28

AREA GOLF
TOMAHAWK HILLS SENIOR GOLF ASSOCIATION
At Tomahawk Hills GC, par 72
Four Man Scramble
1st place: John Casper, Rick Reynolds, Larry Crosley, Rick Hebensteit—39. 2nd place: Charlie Bowers, Sam Corker, Bob Casper, Neil Korporc—40. 3rd place: Mike Scahill, Ross Ayversone, Tom Phillips, Steve Coon—40.
Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area golfers who shoot a hole in one or double eagle at any course, in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the course calls 816-234-4355 and we are able to confirm the residence of the golfer.
