High school results - March 27

High schools
Baseball
Blue Valley West 2, Blue Valley 1
Olathe Northwest 8, Rockhurst 6
Summit Christian 11, St. Paul Lutheran 0
Boys golf
Platte County 180, North Kansas City 213. Medalist: Hessemeyer, PC, 41. At. Shiloh Springs GC, par 37.
KLINT ANDREWS
MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
At Fred Arbanas Golf Course, par 72
Teams: 1. Rockhurst, 318; 2. Columbia Battle, 334; T3. Lee's Summit North, 336; T3. Liberty North, 336; T5. Lee's Summit, 337; T5. Lee's Summit West, 337; T5. Liberty, 337; 8. Staley, 343; 9. Park Hill, 351; 10. St. Joseph Central, 352; 11. Blue Springs South, 359; 12. Kearney, 362; 13. Park Hill South, 368; 14. Raymore-Peculiar, 378; 15. Blue Springs, 394; 16. William Chrisman, 405; 17. Grandview, 427; 18. Fort Osage, 435; 19. Belton, 440; 20. Truman, 453; 21. Raytown, 464.
Top individuals: 1. Parrott, LIB, 76; 2. Anderson, CB, 78; 3. Eaton, LS, 78; 4. O'Connor, LSW, 78; 5. Jones, LSW, 78; 6. Collins, 78; 7. Enright, ROCK, 78; 8. Leroux, CB, 79; 9. McGuire, LS, 79; 10. Worth, LSN, 80; 11. Propeck, ROCK, 80; 12. St. Clair, ROCK, 80; 13. Packer, ROCK, 80; 14. Sabina, STA, 80; 15. Holloway, STA, 80.
Girls soccer
Baldwin 5, Heritage Christian 1
Bishop Miege 10, Lone Jack 0. MIE (Thompson 3, Eckwall 2, Alejandre-Olivas, Higgerson, Homoly, Russell, S. Stram; shutout by Meikel and MacDonald). Records: MIE 2-0, LJ 0-3.
Blue Springs South 4, Kearney 1
Grandview 3, Ruskin 1. GV (Dyson-Hanks 2, Dominguez), RUSK (Tariq).
Olathe East 2, Shawnee Mission South 1. OE (Boigt, Smith), SMS (Martin). Records: OE 1-0, SMS 0-2.
Platte County 10, Winnetonka 0. PC (Smith 6, Castro, Evans, Guillory, Hall; shutout by Wiedmer and Burtchell). Records: PC 2-2, WINN 1-3.
Summit Christian Academy 6, Lincoln Prep 3. SCA (Ginther 5, Brooks), LP (Pratt, Rizzo, Stevenson).
MO-KAN TOURNAMENT
At St. Thomas Aquinas
Lee’s Summit North 4, Blue Valley Northwest 0. LSN (Mitchell 2, Fothergill, Rock; shutout by Peters). Records: LSN 4-0, BVNW 0-2.
Notre Dame de Sion 2, Olathe South 1. NDS (Frerking, Gansner), OS (Staley). Records: ND 3-0, OS 0-1.
St. Thomas Aquinas 10, Liberty 0. STA (Klanke 2, Pigott 2, M. Heying, Jackson, Kelley, Kimball, Romme, Yanes; shutout by Calvert and McEnroe). Records: STA 2-0, LIB 1-2.
Boys lacrosse
Rockhurst 24, Lee's Summit 1
Boys tennis
Blue Springs South 8, Park Hill South 1. No. 1 singles: Nguyen, BLSS, d. Badalucco, PHS, 10-0. No. 1 doubles: Nguyen/Michael, BLSS, d. Badalucco/Crabtree, PHS, 8-2.
Raymore-Peculiar 9, Grandview 0. No. 1 singles: Cummons, RP, d. Reji, GV, 8-2. No. 1 doubles: Cummons/McDonald, RP, d. Reji/Quiñones, GV, 8-1.
Comments