Starting Times for March 28

0:41 KC-area shops selling hemp oil face uncertain legal landscape Pause

3:23 Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy pleased with spring and ready for home opener

0:49 Raw video: Buses arrive at Oak Park High School to take students to Staley

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan

0:52 Raw video: Lockdown at Oak Park high school

0:42 KU players, coaches return to locker room after Elite Eight loss

1:31 A concept for the future of Nile Valley Aquaponics by HOK

2:26 Aquaponics project to bring fish and vegetables to the urban core

1:31 A concept for the future of Nile Valley Aquaponics