Starting Times for March 28

Baseball
CLINIC
Knuckleball Clinic, for individuals, skill level from beginners to pros, 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, The Dugout, http://knuckleballnation.com/clinics.
LEAGUE
Guadalupe Center T-Ball, teams and coaches wanted, begins May 18, Friday nights, Mulkey Park, Manuel at 816-589-3769.
TRYOUTS
Pattin Pilots, 18U team looking for a catcher and two pitchers/position players, will take 16U, for college showcase, Jon at 913-230-2235.
KC Elite High School Spring Team, looking for high school players for spring season, through May 19, 816-699-1982.
14U AA, competitive team looking for players, 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, for pitching and catching for all metro tournaments, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, David at 913-991-8756 or swingdyn@everestkc.net.
12U AA, competitive team looking for players, noon Saturdays, for pitching for all metro tournaments, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, Vince at 913-991-8756 or swingdyn@everestkc.net.
16U high school showcase team looking for players, noon Sundays, for pitching and catching, for all local showcases and tournaments, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, Dylan at 913-991-8756 or swingdyn@everestkc.net.
Rockets Baseball Club, 16UAAA, looking for 2-3 players, all positions considered, catching a plus, for summer tournaments, showcase play, Jeff at 913-626-8078.
Cyclones, 14U AAA, looking for pitcher, all positions considered, for spring/summer league and tournaments, Donnie at 913-302-5241 or sprtsfntc10@live.com.
Express Baseball, 13U team looking for 1-2 players, tournaments, league, Gary at 913-669-4426.
Kansas City Sports Club Blaze Baseball, 14U AAA, looking for 1-2 players, for league, local tournaments, BVRC Gold Glove AAA, Justin or KCSC staff at 913-381-5272 or admin@kcscblaze.com.
KC Elite 13AAA, competitive team looking for players, contact Rod Myers at 816-699-1982 or www.kcelitesports.com.
KC Elite 11AAA, competitive team looking for players, contact Rod Myers at 816-699-1982 or www.kcelitesports.com.
KC Elite 16, competitive team looking for players, contact Rod Myers at 816-699-1982 or www.kcelitesports.com.
TOURNAMENT
April 28-30, Machine Pitch 8U, three-game guarantee, $225 team, Mulkey Park, Manual Hernandez at 816-589-3769.
Basketball
CLINIC
Midwest Flight Spring Clinic, boys and girls grades 4-12, Saturdays April 1-May 20, Shawnee Mission schools, 913-207-5515 or www.Bigtymerhoops.com.
LEAGUES
Guadalupe Centers Spring Basketball, boys, grades 5-8, begins April 11, deadline April 8, Guadalupe Centers Alta Vista High School, Manuel at 816-589-3769.
KCBL Spring Basketball, boys and girls grades K-12, Sundays, April 10-May 29, $295 team, Overland Park, www.Bigtymerhoops.com.
TRYOUTS
KC Vipers, boys and girls grades 4-8, competitive teams looking for players for local tournaments and travel, contact coach Cole, tlcole1028@yahoo.com or 913-617-5840.
KC Elite, Northland fifth-grade competitive boys team looking for players for fall, spring and summer, Stu at 816-916-1809.
KC Vipers, forming a new competitive team for local and travel, boys grades 6 and 7, contact coach Cole at 913-617-5840 or tlcole1028@yahoo.com.
Independence Patriots, boys fifth-grade competitive team looking for players for spring, summer and fall, Danny at 816-877-3735.
Pursuit Basketball Academy, boys in ninth and 10th grades, spots available for spring/summer teams, Tuesday and Thursday nights, www.pursuitbasketball.com or info@pursuitbasketball.com.
TOURNAMENTS
April 8-9, Missouri Valley AAU team district, girls grades 3-11, three-game guarantee, $275, must be AAU member, 816-582-4947 or v2vaaubb@aol.com.
April 21-23, SME Lancer Basketball Classic, boys and girls grades 3-8, three-game guarantee plus bracket, Shawnee Mission School District schools, Chris Schoemann at 913-638--2230 or smetournament2017@gmail.com.
April 22-23, Missouri Valley AAU team district, boys grades 3-11, three-game guarantee, $275, must be AAU member, 816-582-4947 or v2vaaubb@aol.com.
Golf
LEAGUE
Ladies 16 Hole, start-up meeting 9 a.m. April 6, Fred Arbanas Golf Course, begins 8 a.m. May 4, Jacci at 816-803-7405 or jacci.kelly56@gmail.com.
TOURNAMENT
The Leawood Chambers 9-Hole Outing, 2 p.m. April 26, shotgun start, Ironhorse Golf Club, team of four, $50 each, 913-498-1514, ext. 1.
Lacrosse
Blue Lion Southside Lax, girls grades 3-4, $150, includes pennie, 6 weeks, starting Sunday, Blue Valley Northwest, bluelionslax.com.
Running
April Fool’s Tortoise & Hare 5K Walk and Run, 8 a.m. Saturday, Wabash BBQ, 646 S. Kansas City Ave., Excelsior Springs, proceeds to benefit Good Samaritan Center Program, 816-630-1728, ext. 23 or https://runsignup.com/Race/MO/ExcelsiorSprings/GoodSamaritan Center.
Jason’s Hope Bug 5K/10K, 8 a.m. Saturday, Rolling Ridge Elementary School, proceeds to benefit Jason’s Hope Foundation Battling SMA, www.jadonshope.org.
4.01K for Financial Fitness, 8 a.m. Saturday, Southcreek Office Park, proceeds to benefit Junior Achievement, www.401Krace.com.KansasCity/
Leawood Rotary April Fools 5K, 8 a.m. Saturday, Leawood Police Department, proceeds to benefit Rotary youth programs, www.leawoodrotaryrun.com.
Marilyn School to School Memorial 5K, 8 a.m. Saturday, Tonganoxie High School, proceeds to benefit scholarship programs at Tonganoxie High School, https://runsignup.comRace/KS/Tonganoxie/MilesforMarilynSchool2SchoolMemorial5K.
Rock the Parkway Half Marathon 5/K, 7:30 a.m. April 8, Burns & McDonnell, benefiting Science City at Union Station, www.rocktheparkway.com.
Cinco de Mayo 5 Que, run/walk, 10 a.m. May 6, proceeds to benefit Guadalupe Center, 816-421-1015.
Soccer
TRYOUT
14U-15U, boys team looking for a goalkeeper, will travel to Spain to play five games, Pat Ozburn, 913-636-0650 or www.upper90.com.
Softball
LEAGUE
Senior Softball, men and women 40s-70s, individuals and teams, begins April 9, from Independence to Olathe areas, Clint at 913-481-7937 or info@kcseniorsoftball.org.
TOURNAMENT
May 27-28, Kansas City Angels men’s fast-pitch tourney, three-game guarantee, $275 team, Waxie Hernandez Softball Fields, Penn Valley Park, registration deadline May 20, Manuel Hernandez at 816-589-3769 or Cris Medina at 421-1015.
