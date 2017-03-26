Scores & Stats

March 26, 2017 10:19 PM

ECHL standings and Mavericks summary - March 26

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

y Colorado

45

17

2

3

95

256

194

y Allen

43

17

4

2

92

263

190

Idaho

38

21

5

2

83

221

200

Alaska

31

25

3

7

72

209

212

Missouri

31

26

3

5

70

210

212

Utah

31

28

5

2

69

203

227

Rapid City

25

34

8

0

58

204

238

y-clinched playoff spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday’s results

Orlando 7, Brampton 2

Indy 4, South Carolina 1

Elmira 2, Manchester 0

Florida 6, Fort Wayne 4

Quad City 2, Wichita 1, OT

Norfolk 3, Toledo 2

Alaska 4, Rapid City 2

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s games

Orlando at Adirondack, 6 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Quad City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s results

Missouri 3, Wichita 2, OT

Reading 3, Adirondack 2

Indy 4, Greenville 1

Kalamazoo 5, Norfolk 3

Idaho 4, Wheeling 1

Manchester 7, Elmira 4

South Carolina 5, Atlanta 3

Toledo 8, Florida 2

Fort Wayne 1, Cincinnati 0

Allen 4, Tulsa 3

Utah 4, Colorado 1

Rapid City 5, Alaska 2

Saturday’s summary

MAVERICKS 3, THUNDER 2, OT

Wichita

2

0

0

0

2

Missouri

1

1

0

1

3

First Period: 1, Wichita, Erkamps 6 (Rupert, Lloyd), 7:36 (PP). 2, Wichita, Marcotte 15 (Lloyd), 9:44. 3, Missouri, Scheid 9 (Courtney, Brooks), 14:08. Second Period: 4, Missouri, Finn 11 (Fox, Bleackley), 8:06 (PP). Third Period: No scoring. Overtime: 5, Missouri, Brooks 3 (Correale, Fox), 3:24. Shots on Goal: Wichita 41, Missouri 28. Power-plays: Wichita 1-3, Missouri 1-4. Saves: Owsley, Wichita, 25; Robinson, Missouri, 39. Att: 5,850.

Scores & Stats

