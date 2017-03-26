ECHL standings and Mavericks summary - March 26

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
y Colorado
45
17
2
3
95
256
194
y Allen
43
17
4
2
92
263
190
Idaho
38
21
5
2
83
221
200
Alaska
31
25
3
7
72
209
212
Missouri
31
26
3
5
70
210
212
Utah
31
28
5
2
69
203
227
Rapid City
25
34
8
0
58
204
238
y-clinched playoff spot
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Sunday’s results
Orlando 7, Brampton 2
Indy 4, South Carolina 1
Elmira 2, Manchester 0
Florida 6, Fort Wayne 4
Quad City 2, Wichita 1, OT
Norfolk 3, Toledo 2
Alaska 4, Rapid City 2
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s games
Orlando at Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Quad City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s results
Missouri 3, Wichita 2, OT
Reading 3, Adirondack 2
Indy 4, Greenville 1
Kalamazoo 5, Norfolk 3
Idaho 4, Wheeling 1
Manchester 7, Elmira 4
South Carolina 5, Atlanta 3
Toledo 8, Florida 2
Fort Wayne 1, Cincinnati 0
Allen 4, Tulsa 3
Utah 4, Colorado 1
Rapid City 5, Alaska 2
Saturday’s summary
MAVERICKS 3, THUNDER 2, OT
Wichita
2
0
0
0
—
2
Missouri
1
1
0
1
—
3
First Period: 1, Wichita, Erkamps 6 (Rupert, Lloyd), 7:36 (PP). 2, Wichita, Marcotte 15 (Lloyd), 9:44. 3, Missouri, Scheid 9 (Courtney, Brooks), 14:08. Second Period: 4, Missouri, Finn 11 (Fox, Bleackley), 8:06 (PP). Third Period: No scoring. Overtime: 5, Missouri, Brooks 3 (Correale, Fox), 3:24. Shots on Goal: Wichita 41, Missouri 28. Power-plays: Wichita 1-3, Missouri 1-4. Saves: Owsley, Wichita, 25; Robinson, Missouri, 39. Att: 5,850.
Comments