March 25, 2017 10:35 PM

Kansas-Oregon NCAA Tournament men’s basketball summary - March 25

OREGON 74, KANSAS 60

Oregon

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Bell

34

5-6

1-1

13

4

1

11

Brooks

37

7-18

0-0

5

4

2

17

Dorsey

35

9-13

3-4

5

1

3

27

Ennis

39

5-8

0-0

2

0

2

12

Pritchard

25

1-5

0-0

5

2

3

2

Benson

21

2-5

0-0

2

0

1

4

Bigby-Williams

8

0-2

1-2

1

1

1

1

Smith

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

29-57

5-7

33

12

13

74

Percentages: FG .509, FT .714. Three-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Dorsey 6-10, Brooks 3-8, Ennis 2-4, Benson 0-1, Pritchard 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Blocked Shots: 8 (Bell 8). Turnovers: 10 (Bell 4, Dorsey 3, Brooks 2, Benson). Steals: 5 (Ennis 2, Brooks, Dorsey, Pritchard). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

Kansas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Lucas

33

4-9

1-2

3

1

2

9

Graham

38

0-7

3-4

2

2

2

3

Jackson

30

3-8

4-6

12

5

4

10

Mason

40

8-20

3-3

4

4

2

21

Mykhailiuk

28

4-7

0-0

0

0

3

10

Vick

27

2-8

2-2

3

2

0

7

Coleby

4

0-1

0-0

1

0

0

0

Totals

200

21-60

13-17

25

14

13

60

Percentages: FG .350, FT .765. Three-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Mykhailiuk 2-4, Mason 2-8, Vick 1-5, Jackson 0-2, Graham 0-6). Team Rebounds: 8. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lucas). Turnovers: 8 (Jackson 5, Graham, Lucas, Mason). Steals: 4 (Mykhailiuk 2, Jackson, Mason). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

Half: Oregon 44-33.

