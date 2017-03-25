Kansas-Oregon NCAA Tournament men’s basketball summary - March 25

OREGON 74, KANSAS 60
Oregon
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Bell
34
5-6
1-1
13
4
1
11
Brooks
37
7-18
0-0
5
4
2
17
Dorsey
35
9-13
3-4
5
1
3
27
Ennis
39
5-8
0-0
2
0
2
12
Pritchard
25
1-5
0-0
5
2
3
2
Benson
21
2-5
0-0
2
0
1
4
Bigby-Williams
8
0-2
1-2
1
1
1
1
Smith
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
29-57
5-7
33
12
13
74
Percentages: FG .509, FT .714. Three-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Dorsey 6-10, Brooks 3-8, Ennis 2-4, Benson 0-1, Pritchard 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Blocked Shots: 8 (Bell 8). Turnovers: 10 (Bell 4, Dorsey 3, Brooks 2, Benson). Steals: 5 (Ennis 2, Brooks, Dorsey, Pritchard). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Lucas
33
4-9
1-2
3
1
2
9
Graham
38
0-7
3-4
2
2
2
3
Jackson
30
3-8
4-6
12
5
4
10
Mason
40
8-20
3-3
4
4
2
21
Mykhailiuk
28
4-7
0-0
0
0
3
10
Vick
27
2-8
2-2
3
2
0
7
Coleby
4
0-1
0-0
1
0
0
0
Totals
200
21-60
13-17
25
14
13
60
Percentages: FG .350, FT .765. Three-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Mykhailiuk 2-4, Mason 2-8, Vick 1-5, Jackson 0-2, Graham 0-6). Team Rebounds: 8. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lucas). Turnovers: 8 (Jackson 5, Graham, Lucas, Mason). Steals: 4 (Mykhailiuk 2, Jackson, Mason). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Half: Oregon 44-33.
