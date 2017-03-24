High school results - March 24

4:23 Crown Chasers episode five: Royals want to reclaim spark that changed a losing culture Pause

4:42 John Sleezer shares some of his favorite photos from Royals spring training

3:51 USA teammates Eric Hosmer and Danny Duffy on winning WBC

1:29 Nathan Karns picked to be Royals' fifth starter

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep

2:51 Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days

1:36 Royals catcher Brayan Peña appreciates being an American citizen

0:49 Yordano Ventura's youth coach Miguel Gomez: 'He had a big heart'