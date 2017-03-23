High school results - March 23

High schools
Baseball
Bishop Miege 7, Pleasant Hill 6
Heritage Christian 14, University Academy 4
Lawson 15, West Platte 5
Leavenworth 14, Pembroke Hill 1
North Kansas City 11, St. Pius X 10
Shawnee Mission East 8, St. James Academy 4
Wednesday's result
Concordia 6, Lone Jack 5
Boys golf
Excelsior Springs 188, Pleasant Hill 187. Medalist: Stone, PH, 43. At Excelsior Springs GC, par 36.
Grain Valley 194, Harrisonville 194. Medalist: Holden, HARR, 44. At Country Creek GC, The Rock, par 36.
Girls soccer
Bishop Miege 1, Blue Valley Northwest 0. MIE (Eckwall; shutout by Meikel). Records: MIE 1-0, BVNW 0-1.
Excelsior Springs 7, Van Horn 1. EXS (Rimmer 4, Kincaid 2, Snelling), VH (Ankrom).
Fort Osage 10, Grandview 0. Records: FO 2-0, GV 0-1.
Heritage Christian 2, Kansas City Christian 2, 2OT
Lee’s Summit North 4, Kearney 2. LSN (Davis, Fothergill, Mitchell, Tanarisi), KEAR (Kelley, Williams). Records: LSN 2-0, KEAR 0-2.
Notre Dame de Sion 4, Pembroke Hill 1. NDS (Ulowetz 2, Frerking, Gansner), PH (Peterson). Records: NDS 2-0, PH 0-2.
Park Hill 0, Liberty 0, 2OT
Oak Park 10, Raytown South 0. OP (Solorio 5, Westberg 2, Zackert 2, Mortelli; shutout by Lopez). Records: OP 3-0, RS 0-2.
Sedalia 7, Center 1. SED (Ream 4, Troyner 2, Beckett), CENT (Becker). Records SED 2-0, CENT 0-2.
St. Teresa’s Academy 4, Smithville 0. STA (Rellihan 2, Farkas, Trujillo; shutout by Batliner and Franke). Records: STA 1-0, SMI 1-1.
St. Thomas Aquinas 1, Blue Valley 0. STA (Klanke; shutout by Calvert). Records: STA 1-0, BV 1-1.
Summit Christian Academy 1, East 0. SCA (Ginther; shutout by McGraw and Sprouse).
Turner 8, Bishop Ward 3
Winnetonka 3, North Kansas City 2. WINN (Harpe 2, Schoonbeck), NKC (Bates, Weddington). Records: WINN 1-2, NKC 0-1.
Boys lacrosse
Rockhurst 20, Shawnee Mission 2
Softball
Olathe South 15, Leavenworth 0, 3 inn.
Wednesday'sresult
Concordia 15, Lone Jack 11
Boys tennis
Blue Valley North 10, Shawnee Mission Northwest 2. No. 1 singles: Gupta, BVN, d. McGaw, SMNW, 8-4. No. 1 doubles: Gupta/Joyce, BVN, d. Vanhoecke/McGaw, SMNW, 8-1.
O’Hara 9, Odessa 0. No. 1 singles: House, OHA, d. Atkerson, ODE, 8-2. No. 1 doubles: House/Eckart, OHA, d. Atkerson/Gosoroski, ODE, 8-0.
Truman 9, Blue Springs 0. No. 1 singles: Savidge, TRUM, d. Summers, BLSS, 8-3. No. 1 doubles: Savidge/Mangels, TRUM, d. Summers/Warner, BLSP, 9-7.
Blue Springs South 4, Platte County 3
Leavenworth 10, Turner 0
SM West 15-19, Wyandotte 0-1
Warrensburg 24, Center 4, 4 inn.
Tuesday’s result
Lone Jack 23, Adrian 13
Boys golf
Liberty North 329, Park Hill South 366, Raymore-Peculiar 368, Park Hill 376. Medalist: Neuerburg, LN, 77. At Country Creek GC, The Deuce, par 72.
Rockhurst 165, Lee’s Summit West 169, Blue Springs South 171. Medalist: O’Keefe, ROCK, 39. At Fred Arbanas GC, par 36.
Truman 192, Raytown 217. Medalists: Wiley, TRUM, 45; Freers, TRUM, 45. At Heart of America GC, par 35.
Girls soccer
Notre Dame de Sion 9, O’Hara 0. NDS (Frerking 3, Orrick 2, Gansner, Grimaldi, Knox, Young; shutout by Fennewald and Wagner). Records: NDS 1-0, OHA 1-1.
PLATTE COUNTY INVITATIONAL
5th place: Harrisonville 2, Blue Springs 1, 2OT. HARR (Dick), BLSP (Moore). Records: HARR 2-1, BLSP 1-2.
3rd place: Grain Valley 2, Staley 1. GV (Brady, Childers), STA (Mann). Records: GV 2-1, STA 1-2.
Champ: Blue Springs South 3, Liberty North 0. BLSS (Stine 2, Carino; shutut by Swanson). Records: BLSS 3-0, LN 2-1.
Softball
Tuesday’s result
Adrian 8, Lone Jack 0
Boys tennis
Rockhurst 11, BV Northwest 1. No. 1 singles: Mylavaragan, BVNW, d. Klumb, ROCK, 4-6, 6-1, 10-3. No. 1 doubles: Klumb/Goeke, ROCK, d. Mylavaragan.Downing, BVNW, 8-4.
