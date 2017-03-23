Scores & Stats

March 23, 2017 10:51 PM

Kansas-Purdue NCAA Tournament men’s basketball summary - March 23

No. 1 KANSAS 98, PURDUE 66

Purdue

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

V.Edwards

27

3-8

0-0

4

2

4

8

Swanigan

35

6-11

3-5

7

4

2

18

Cline

24

3-4

0-0

2

3

4

8

Mathias

31

1-4

0-0

5

7

2

3

Thompson

28

5-9

0-0

3

0

2

12

C.Edwards

21

1-10

4-4

3

0

1

6

Haas

19

5-9

1-2

2

0

3

11

Albrecht

12

0-1

0-0

1

1

0

0

McKeeman

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Luce

1

0-0

0-1

0

0

0

0

Eifert

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

24-56

8-12

27

17

18

66

Percentages: FG .429, FT .667. Three-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Swanigan 3-4, Cline 2-3, V.Edwards 2-5, Thompson 2-5, Mathias 1-4, Albrecht 0-1, C.Edwards 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 16 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 16 (Swanigan 6, C.Edwards 2, Cline 2, Haas 2, Thompson 2, Mathias, V.Edwards). Steals: 6 (Thompson 3, C.Edwards, Mathias, Swanigan). Technical Fouls: None.

Kansas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Lucas

20

1-2

0-0

4

2

4

2

Graham

35

7-15

7-9

0

3

1

26

Jackson

36

6-13

1-3

12

1

1

15

Mason

35

9-11

4-5

7

6

1

26

Mykhailiuk

19

4-8

0-0

3

1

2

10

Vick

24

4-7

3-3

2

2

0

12

Coleby

13

1-1

0-2

1

1

4

2

Bragg

10

0-2

0-0

6

0

1

0

Lightfoot

2

2-2

0-0

0

0

0

5

Vang

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

1

0

Young

2

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Self

2

0-0

0-0

0

2

0

0

Totals

200

34-62

15-22

35

18

15

98

Percentages: FG .548, FT .682. Three-Point Goals: 15-28, .536 (Graham 5-9, Mason 4-5, Jackson 2-5, Mykhailiuk 2-5, Lightfoot 1-1, Vick 1-2, Bragg 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 9 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Bragg, Jackson). Turnovers: 9 (Jackson 4, Lucas 2, Mason 2, Graham). Steals: 9 (Jackson 4, Vick 2, Graham, Mason, Mykhailiuk). Technical Fouls: None.

Half: Kansas 47-40.

