Kansas-Purdue NCAA Tournament men’s basketball summary - March 23

No. 1 KANSAS 98, PURDUE 66
Purdue
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
V.Edwards
27
3-8
0-0
4
2
4
8
Swanigan
35
6-11
3-5
7
4
2
18
Cline
24
3-4
0-0
2
3
4
8
Mathias
31
1-4
0-0
5
7
2
3
Thompson
28
5-9
0-0
3
0
2
12
C.Edwards
21
1-10
4-4
3
0
1
6
Haas
19
5-9
1-2
2
0
3
11
Albrecht
12
0-1
0-0
1
1
0
0
McKeeman
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Luce
1
0-0
0-1
0
0
0
0
Eifert
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
24-56
8-12
27
17
18
66
Percentages: FG .429, FT .667. Three-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Swanigan 3-4, Cline 2-3, V.Edwards 2-5, Thompson 2-5, Mathias 1-4, Albrecht 0-1, C.Edwards 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 16 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 16 (Swanigan 6, C.Edwards 2, Cline 2, Haas 2, Thompson 2, Mathias, V.Edwards). Steals: 6 (Thompson 3, C.Edwards, Mathias, Swanigan). Technical Fouls: None.
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Lucas
20
1-2
0-0
4
2
4
2
Graham
35
7-15
7-9
0
3
1
26
Jackson
36
6-13
1-3
12
1
1
15
Mason
35
9-11
4-5
7
6
1
26
Mykhailiuk
19
4-8
0-0
3
1
2
10
Vick
24
4-7
3-3
2
2
0
12
Coleby
13
1-1
0-2
1
1
4
2
Bragg
10
0-2
0-0
6
0
1
0
Lightfoot
2
2-2
0-0
0
0
0
5
Vang
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
Young
2
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Self
2
0-0
0-0
0
2
0
0
Totals
200
34-62
15-22
35
18
15
98
Percentages: FG .548, FT .682. Three-Point Goals: 15-28, .536 (Graham 5-9, Mason 4-5, Jackson 2-5, Mykhailiuk 2-5, Lightfoot 1-1, Vick 1-2, Bragg 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 9 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Bragg, Jackson). Turnovers: 9 (Jackson 4, Lucas 2, Mason 2, Graham). Steals: 9 (Jackson 4, Vick 2, Graham, Mason, Mykhailiuk). Technical Fouls: None.
Half: Kansas 47-40.
