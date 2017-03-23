Oregon-Michigan NCAA Tournament men’s basketball summary - March 23

OREGON 69, MICHIGAN 68
Michigan
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Wagner
24
3-10
1-1
5
0
2
7
Wilson
27
4-10
0-0
6
1
2
12
Abdur-Rahkman
38
1-6
0-0
3
3
3
2
Walton
37
6-10
5-5
5
8
2
20
Irvin
37
8-14
1-1
8
3
3
19
Robinson
28
3-8
0-0
1
0
3
8
Simpson
5
0-0
0-0
0
1
1
0
Donnal
4
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
0
Totals
200
25-58
7-7
29
16
16
68
Percentages: FG .431, FT 1.000. Three-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Wilson 4-8, Walton 3-5, Irvin 2-5, Robinson 2-5, Abdur-Rahkman 0-4, Wagner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 8 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Wilson 2). Turnovers: 8 (Abdur-Rahkman 3, Wagner 2, Walton 2, Irvin). Steals: 3 (Wilson 2, Walton). Technical Fouls: None.
Oregon
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Bell
32
7-10
2-4
13
1
1
16
Brooks
36
5-13
0-0
4
5
3
12
Dorsey
35
7-15
1-2
3
2
0
20
Ennis
37
4-8
2-5
5
3
1
10
Pritchard
26
1-4
3-3
6
3
2
5
Benson
24
2-7
0-0
3
0
0
5
Bigby-Williams
8
0-1
1-2
2
1
1
1
Smith
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
Totals
200
26-58
9-16
36
15
9
69
Percentages: FG .448, FT .563. Three-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Dorsey 5-7, Brooks 2-4, Benson 1-2, Ennis 0-2, Pritchard 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 5 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Bell, Benson, Brooks). Turnovers: 5 (Ennis 2, Bell, Benson, Pritchard). Steals: 6 (Benson 2, Dorsey 2, Bell, Pritchard). Technical Fouls: None.
Half: Oregon 35-33.
