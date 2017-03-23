Scores & Stats

March 23, 2017 8:21 PM

Oregon-Michigan NCAA Tournament men’s basketball summary - March 23

OREGON 69, MICHIGAN 68

Michigan

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Wagner

24

3-10

1-1

5

0

2

7

Wilson

27

4-10

0-0

6

1

2

12

Abdur-Rahkman

38

1-6

0-0

3

3

3

2

Walton

37

6-10

5-5

5

8

2

20

Irvin

37

8-14

1-1

8

3

3

19

Robinson

28

3-8

0-0

1

0

3

8

Simpson

5

0-0

0-0

0

1

1

0

Donnal

4

0-0

0-0

1

0

0

0

Totals

200

25-58

7-7

29

16

16

68

Percentages: FG .431, FT 1.000. Three-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Wilson 4-8, Walton 3-5, Irvin 2-5, Robinson 2-5, Abdur-Rahkman 0-4, Wagner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 8 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Wilson 2). Turnovers: 8 (Abdur-Rahkman 3, Wagner 2, Walton 2, Irvin). Steals: 3 (Wilson 2, Walton). Technical Fouls: None.

Oregon

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Bell

32

7-10

2-4

13

1

1

16

Brooks

36

5-13

0-0

4

5

3

12

Dorsey

35

7-15

1-2

3

2

0

20

Ennis

37

4-8

2-5

5

3

1

10

Pritchard

26

1-4

3-3

6

3

2

5

Benson

24

2-7

0-0

3

0

0

5

Bigby-Williams

8

0-1

1-2

2

1

1

1

Smith

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

1

0

Totals

200

26-58

9-16

36

15

9

69

Percentages: FG .448, FT .563. Three-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Dorsey 5-7, Brooks 2-4, Benson 1-2, Ennis 0-2, Pritchard 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 5 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Bell, Benson, Brooks). Turnovers: 5 (Ennis 2, Bell, Benson, Pritchard). Steals: 6 (Benson 2, Dorsey 2, Bell, Pritchard). Technical Fouls: None.

Half: Oregon 35-33.

