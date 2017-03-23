ECHL Standings and Mavericks summary - March 22

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
y Colorado
45
15
2
3
95
253
185
y Allen
41
17
4
2
88
254
183
Idaho
36
21
5
2
79
214
197
Alaska
30
23
3
7
70
202
203
Missouri
29
26
3
5
66
203
208
Utah
29
28
5
2
65
194
224
Rapid City
23
33
8
0
54
195
231
y-clinched playoff spot
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Wednesday’s results
Missouri 3, Allen 2, OT
Fort Wayne 6, Norfolk 3
Kalamazoo 3, Florida 2
Manchester 5, Reading 1
South Carolina 5, Atlanta 2
Quad City 5, Wichita 2
Wheeling 4, Idaho 1
Colorado 3, Rapid City 2
Thursday’s game
Orlando at Brampton, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s result
Adirondack 4, Orlando 2
Wednesday’s summary
MAVERICKS 3, AMERICANS 2, OT
Allen
1
0
1
0
—
2
Missouri
2
0
0
1
—
3
First Period: 1, Missouri, Finn 9 (Brooks, Bleackley), 8:32. 2, Missouri, Fox 29 (Bleackley), 11:57. 3, Allen, MacLeod 3 17:58 (SH). Second Period: No scoring. Third Period: 4, Allen, Chouinard 10 (Stevenson, Steffes), 2:41 (SH). Overtime: 5, Missouri, Brooks 2 2:49. Shots on Goal: Allen 35, Missouri 28. Power-plays: Allen 0-2, Missouri 0-7. Saves: Gill, Allen, 25; Williams, Missouri, 33. Att: 4,432.
