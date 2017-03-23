Scores & Stats

March 23, 2017 5:49 PM

ECHL Standings and Mavericks summary - March 22

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

y Colorado

45

15

2

3

95

253

185

y Allen

41

17

4

2

88

254

183

Idaho

36

21

5

2

79

214

197

Alaska

30

23

3

7

70

202

203

Missouri

29

26

3

5

66

203

208

Utah

29

28

5

2

65

194

224

Rapid City

23

33

8

0

54

195

231

y-clinched playoff spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s results

Missouri 3, Allen 2, OT

Fort Wayne 6, Norfolk 3

Kalamazoo 3, Florida 2

Manchester 5, Reading 1

South Carolina 5, Atlanta 2

Quad City 5, Wichita 2

Wheeling 4, Idaho 1

Colorado 3, Rapid City 2

Thursday’s game

Orlando at Brampton, 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s result

Adirondack 4, Orlando 2

Wednesday’s summary

MAVERICKS 3, AMERICANS 2, OT

Allen

1

0

1

0

2

Missouri

2

0

0

1

3

First Period: 1, Missouri, Finn 9 (Brooks, Bleackley), 8:32. 2, Missouri, Fox 29 (Bleackley), 11:57. 3, Allen, MacLeod 3 17:58 (SH). Second Period: No scoring. Third Period: 4, Allen, Chouinard 10 (Stevenson, Steffes), 2:41 (SH). Overtime: 5, Missouri, Brooks 2 2:49. Shots on Goal: Allen 35, Missouri 28. Power-plays: Allen 0-2, Missouri 0-7. Saves: Gill, Allen, 25; Williams, Missouri, 33. Att: 4,432.

Scores & Stats

