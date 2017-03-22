High school results - March 22

High schools
Baseball
Blue Springs South 4, Platte County 3
Leavenworth 10, Turner 0
SM West 15-19, Wyandotte 0-1
Warrensburg 24, Center 4, 4 inn.
Tuesday’s result
Lone Jack 23, Adrian 13
Boys golf
Liberty North 329, Park Hill South 366, Raymore-Peculiar 368, Park Hill 376. Medalist: Neuerburg, LN, 77. At Country Creek GC, The Deuce, par 72.
Rockhurst 165, Lee’s Summit West 169, Blue Springs South 171. Medalist: O’Keefe, ROCK, 39. At Fred Arbanas GC, par 36.
Truman 192, Raytown 217. Medalists: Wiley, TRUM, 45; Freers, TRUM, 45. At Heart of America GC, par 35.
Girls soccer
Notre Dame de Sion 9, O’Hara 0. NDS (Frerking 3, Orrick 2, Gansner, Grimaldi, Knox, Young; shutout by Fennewald and Wagner). Records: NDS 1-0, OHA 1-1.
PLATTE COUNTY INVITATIONAL
5th place: Harrisonville 2, Blue Springs 1, 2OT. HARR (Dick), BLSP (Moore). Records: HARR 2-1, BLSP 1-2.
3rd place: Grain Valley 2, Staley 1. GV (Brady, Childers), STA (Mann). Records: GV 2-1, STA 1-2.
Champ: Blue Springs South 3, Liberty North 0. BLSS (Stine 2, Carino; shutut by Swanson). Records: BLSS 3-0, LN 2-1.
Softball
Tuesday’s result
Adrian 8, Lone Jack 0
Boys tennis
Rockhurst 11, BV Northwest 1. No. 1 singles: Mylavaragan, BVNW, d. Klumb, ROCK, 4-6, 6-1, 10-3. No. 1 doubles: Klumb/Goeke, ROCK, d. Mylavaragan.Downing, BVNW, 8-4.
