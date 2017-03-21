Scores & Stats

March 21, 2017 10:22 PM

High school results - March 21

High schools

Baseball

Heritage Christian 11-16, Doniphan West 1-4

Olathe North 6, BV Northwest 4, 8 inn.

Olathe Northwest 6, Bishop Miege 1

Spring Hill 10-16, Maranatha Academy 0-3

Summit Christian Academy 12, Bishop Ward 1

Van Horn 7, Center 4

Monday’s result

Carrollton 3, Lone Jack 1

LEADOFF TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s championship

Rockhurst 8, Liberty 2

Boys golf

Excelsior Springs 197, Grain Valley 206. Medalist: Birkeness, EXS, 44. At Excelsior Springs GC, par 36.

Harrisonville 187, Oak Grove 204. Medalists: Verstraete, HARR, 45; Holden, HARR, 45. At Country Creek GC, The Rock, par 36.

Boys lacrosse

Rockhurst 16, Olathe South 3

Girls soccer

Blue Valley 2, Shawnee Mission South 0. BV (Gill 2; shutout by Palacio). Records: BV 1-0, SMS 0-1.

Blue Valley North 5, Shawnee Mission West 0. BVN (Igwe 2, Kramer, Paisner, Preuss; shutout by McGruder). Records: BVN 1-0, SMW 0-1.

Excelsior Springs 10, Winnetonka 0. EXS (Kincaid 4, Rimmer 3, Parkin, Smith, Snelling; shutout by Carder).

Lee’s Summit North 3, Liberty 1. LSN (Brock, Mitchell, Panarisi), LIB (Hamline). Records: LSN 1-0, LIB 0-1.

Park Hill 1, Kearney 0. PH (Winebrenner; shutout by Emerson).

Savannah 3, Lutheran 1. SAV (Castro, Grant, Nichols), LUTH (Ledgerwood).

Van Horn 1, Heritage Christian 0, OT.

PLATTE COUNTY INVITATIONAL

Blue Springs South 6, Grain Valley 1. BLSS (Kroencke 2, Connors, Orlando, Severns, Stine), GV (Brady). Records: BLSS 2-0, GV 2-1.

Liberty North 2, Staley 1, 2OT. LN (Ewing 2), STA (Mann). Records: LN 2-0, STA 1-1.

Platte County 2, St. Pius X 1. PC (Smith 2), SPX (Moore). Records: PC 1-2, SPX 0-3.

Boys tennis

Grain Valley 9, Higginsville 0. No. 1 singles: Frye, GV, d. Cooper, HIGG, 8-2. No. 1 doubles: Campbell/Schnurr, GV, d. Cooper/Dyer, HIGG, 8-6.

Liberty 9, Blue Springs South 0. No. 1 singles: Mulcahy, LIB, d. Nguyen, BLSS, 10-6. No. 1 doubles: Mulcahy/Bishop, LIB, d. Nguyen/Dunlap, BLSS, 9-7.

Truman 5, Warrensburg 4. No. 1 singles: Savidge, TRUM, d. Cho, WARR, 8-1. No. 1 doubles: Savidge/Mangels, TRUM, d. Powers/Conley, WARR, 8-1.

