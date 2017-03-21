High school results - March 21

High schools
Baseball
Heritage Christian 11-16, Doniphan West 1-4
Olathe North 6, BV Northwest 4, 8 inn.
Olathe Northwest 6, Bishop Miege 1
Spring Hill 10-16, Maranatha Academy 0-3
Summit Christian Academy 12, Bishop Ward 1
Van Horn 7, Center 4
Monday’s result
Carrollton 3, Lone Jack 1
LEADOFF TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s championship
Rockhurst 8, Liberty 2
Boys golf
Excelsior Springs 197, Grain Valley 206. Medalist: Birkeness, EXS, 44. At Excelsior Springs GC, par 36.
Harrisonville 187, Oak Grove 204. Medalists: Verstraete, HARR, 45; Holden, HARR, 45. At Country Creek GC, The Rock, par 36.
Boys lacrosse
Rockhurst 16, Olathe South 3
Girls soccer
Blue Valley 2, Shawnee Mission South 0. BV (Gill 2; shutout by Palacio). Records: BV 1-0, SMS 0-1.
Blue Valley North 5, Shawnee Mission West 0. BVN (Igwe 2, Kramer, Paisner, Preuss; shutout by McGruder). Records: BVN 1-0, SMW 0-1.
Excelsior Springs 10, Winnetonka 0. EXS (Kincaid 4, Rimmer 3, Parkin, Smith, Snelling; shutout by Carder).
Lee’s Summit North 3, Liberty 1. LSN (Brock, Mitchell, Panarisi), LIB (Hamline). Records: LSN 1-0, LIB 0-1.
Park Hill 1, Kearney 0. PH (Winebrenner; shutout by Emerson).
Savannah 3, Lutheran 1. SAV (Castro, Grant, Nichols), LUTH (Ledgerwood).
Van Horn 1, Heritage Christian 0, OT.
PLATTE COUNTY INVITATIONAL
Blue Springs South 6, Grain Valley 1. BLSS (Kroencke 2, Connors, Orlando, Severns, Stine), GV (Brady). Records: BLSS 2-0, GV 2-1.
Liberty North 2, Staley 1, 2OT. LN (Ewing 2), STA (Mann). Records: LN 2-0, STA 1-1.
Platte County 2, St. Pius X 1. PC (Smith 2), SPX (Moore). Records: PC 1-2, SPX 0-3.
Boys tennis
Grain Valley 9, Higginsville 0. No. 1 singles: Frye, GV, d. Cooper, HIGG, 8-2. No. 1 doubles: Campbell/Schnurr, GV, d. Cooper/Dyer, HIGG, 8-6.
Liberty 9, Blue Springs South 0. No. 1 singles: Mulcahy, LIB, d. Nguyen, BLSS, 10-6. No. 1 doubles: Mulcahy/Bishop, LIB, d. Nguyen/Dunlap, BLSS, 9-7.
Truman 5, Warrensburg 4. No. 1 singles: Savidge, TRUM, d. Cho, WARR, 8-1. No. 1 doubles: Savidge/Mangels, TRUM, d. Powers/Conley, WARR, 8-1.
