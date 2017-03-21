Five-game planner for March 22

Royals
Wed.
SAN DIEGO, 3:05*
Fri.
at Seattle, 3:10*
Sat.
MILWAUKEE, 3:05*
Sun.
at LA Angels, 3:10*
Mon.
at Oakland, 3:05*
Tickets: 1-800-676-9257
*-Spring training
Sporting KC
March 31
at Toronto, 6:30
April 9
COLORADO, 6
April 15
at Portland, 9:30
April 22
at FC Dallas, 7
April 29
SALT LAKE, 7:30
Tickets: 1-888-452-4625
Kansas
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Thur.
Purdue., 8:39*
Tickets: 1-800-344-2957
*-NCAA Tournament,
at the Sprint Center
Mavericks
Wed.
ALLEN, 7:05
Fri.
at Wichita, 7:05
Sat.
WICHITA, 7:05
March 29
at Allen, 7:05
March 30
at Allen, 7:05
Tickets: 1-800-745-3000
All times are p.m. unless noted
Comments