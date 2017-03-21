Scores & Stats

March 21, 2017 5:51 PM

Five-game planner for March 22

Royals

Wed.

SAN DIEGO, 3:05*

Fri.

at Seattle, 3:10*

Sat.

MILWAUKEE, 3:05*

Sun.

at LA Angels, 3:10*

Mon.

at Oakland, 3:05*

Tickets: 1-800-676-9257

*-Spring training

Sporting KC

March 31

at Toronto, 6:30

April 9

COLORADO, 6

April 15

at Portland, 9:30

April 22

at FC Dallas, 7

April 29

SALT LAKE, 7:30

Tickets: 1-888-452-4625

Kansas

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Thur.

Purdue., 8:39*

Tickets: 1-800-344-2957

*-NCAA Tournament,

at the Sprint Center

Mavericks

Wed.

ALLEN, 7:05

Fri.

at Wichita, 7:05

Sat.

WICHITA, 7:05

March 29

at Allen, 7:05

March 30

at Allen, 7:05

Tickets: 1-800-745-3000

All times are p.m. unless noted

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Media briefing about the April 6 observance of the World War I centennial

View more video

Sports Videos