High school results for March 20

High schools
Baseball
Lawson 7, Chillicothe 4
Lutheran 14, Kingsville 3
Sedalia Smith-Cotton 20, St. Pius X 10
Summit Christian Academy 18, Plattsburg 2
LEADOFF TOURNAMENT
Rockhusrt 3, Oak Park 1
Rockhurst 11, Park Hill 1, 6 inn.
Boys golf
Rockhurst 324, Lee’s Summit 337, Lee’s Summit North 349, Blue Springs 432. Medalist: Propeck, ROCK, 74. At Swope Memorial, par 72.
TRUMAN/CHRISMAN INVITATIONAL
At Drumm Farm GC, par 72
Team scores: 1. Liberty North, 314; 2. St. Joseph Central, 317; 3. Rockhurst, 329; 4. Staley, 330; 5. Liberty, 332; 6. Blue Springs South, 334; 7. Park Hill, 341; 8. Summit Christian, 342; 9. Raymore-Peculiar, 365; 10. Park Hill South (B), 367; 11. Grain Valley, 382; 12. Park Hill South, 390; 13. Fort Osage, 394; 14. LS West, 396; 15. Odessa, 400; 16. Truman, 418; 17. William Chrisman, 427; 18. Grandview, 428; 19. Raytown, 454; 20. Raytown South, 470; 21. Lexington, 488.
Top individuals: 1. Sabina, STA, 74; 2. Collins, LN, 74; 3. Wegner, BLSS, 75; 4. Parrott, LIB, 76; 5. Mikesch, STJC, 77.
Girls soccer
Lutheran 10, Cristo Rey 0. LUT (Hick 3, Schroeter 2, Gire 2, Ledgerwood 2, Seever; shutout by Overson, Brumley). Records: LUT 1-0, CR 0-1.
Summit Christian Academy 9, Clinton 0. SCA (Ginther 6, Brooks 2, Cofield; shutout by Sprouse, Mcgraw). Records: SCA 1-0, CLI 0-1.
William Chrisman 1, Raytown 0. WC (LaRoche; shutout by Erickson). Records: WC 1-0, RAY 0-1.
PLATTE COUNTY INVITATIONAL
Blue Springs 0, St. Pius X 0 (BLSP wins 4-1 on PK's). BLS (shutout by Barajas). STP (shutout by Wright). Records: BLS 1-1, STP 0-2.
Harrisonville 1, Platte County 0. HAR (Dick; shutout by Streit). Records: HAR 1-1, PC 0-2.
Boys tennis
St. Joseph Central 7, Blue Springs 2. No. 1 singles: Hopkins, STJC, d. Summers, BLS, 10-4. No. 1 doubles: Hopkins/Davis, STJC, d. Summers/Warner, BLS, 8-3.
Track and field
MULE RELAYS
At Warrensburg, Mo.
Boys area event winners
60 meter: Benson, Blue Springs, 6.90. 400 meter: Davis, Lee's Summit, 55.12. 800 meter: Mugeche, Blue Springs, 2:02.96. 3,200 meter: Hauschild, Blue Springs, 9:52.4. 800 medley relay: Blue Springs, 1:35.71. 1,600 medley relay: Blue Springs, 3:35.69. Distance medley relay: Blue Springs, 11:17.02. Pole vault: Lightfoot, Lee's Summit, 17-00.
Girls area event winners
60 meter: Lee, Summit Christian, 7.99. 1,600 meter: Hubner, Blue Springs, 5:21.5. 60 meter hurdles: Moore, Central, 9.69. 800 medley relay: Blue Springs, 1:54.48. 1,600 medley relay: Grain Valley, 4:22.18. Distance medley relay: Blue Springs, 13:53.78. Pole vault: Wulfekotter, Odessa, 10-0.
Comments