March 20, 2017 6:51 PM

Kansas City Royals box score for March 20

REDS 10, ROYALS 6

Cincinnati AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

J.Praza 2b

3

0

0

0

0

0

.319

J.Perez 2b

3

1

2

2

0

1

.286

T.Renda rf

3

0

0

0

0

0

.297

C.Walker rf

2

0

0

0

0

0

.194

J.Votto 1b

3

1

1

0

0

0

.167

Elizalde 1b

1

1

0

0

0

1

.143

A.Duvall lf

3

0

1

0

0

1

.243

Iribarren lf

2

2

2

1

0

0

.333

E.Suarez ss

3

0

1

0

0

1

.286

Z.Vincej ss

1

1

1

0

0

0

.212

Schebler cf

1

0

0

1

1

0

.270

Alcantara cf

2

1

2

3

0

0

.262

Mesoraco c

2

0

1

0

0

1

.286

S.Turner c

3

1

1

0

0

0

.435

Kivlehan 3b

3

1

1

0

0

1

.375

Jagielo 3b

2

0

0

0

0

2

.000

R.Davis sp

1

0

0

0

0

1

.500

J.Winker ph

1

0

1

0

0

0

.316

Adleman rp

1

1

1

2

0

0

.500

Wallach ph

1

0

0

0

0

1

.273

Totals 41

10

15

9

1

10

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Mondesi ss

3

0

1

0

0

1

.417

Arteaga ss

2

0

2

3

0

0

.241

A.Gordon dh

3

1

1

0

0

0

.400

Schwindel ph

2

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Orlando rf

4

1

1

0

0

0

.278

Br.Moss lf

2

0

0

0

1

1

.222

Hernandez lf

1

0

0

0

0

0

.333

O’Hearn 1b

4

1

2

3

0

1

.233

Merrifield 3b

2

0

0

0

0

0

.262

Cecchini 3b

1

1

1

0

0

0

.150

C.Colon 2b

3

0

0

0

0

1

.308

O’Brien c

1

0

0

0

0

1

.333

Br.Pena c

3

0

1

0

0

0

.375

Te.Gore pr

1

1

0

0

0

1

.231

B.Burns cf

3

0

1

0

0

0

.250

D.Burt 2b

1

1

1

0

0

0

.500

Totals 36

6

11

6

1

6

Cincinnati

000

001

180

10

15

0

Kansas City

000

102

102

6

11

1

E: Mondesi (5). DP: Cincinnati 0, Kansas City 2. LOB: Cincinnati 9, Kansas City 5. 2B: Perez (1), Votto (2), Adleman (1), O’Hearn (4). 3B: Perez (1). HR: O’Hearn (2). SB: Schebler (1), Gore (4). SF: Schebler (3).

Cincinnati

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Davis

4

4

1

1

1

3

3.27

Astin

1

0

0

0

0

0

1.17

Adleman W, 2-2

3

4

3

3

0

1

10.66

Peralta

1

3

2

2

0

2

6.23

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Hammel

5  1/3

3

1

1

1

5

3.14

Alburquerque

 2/3

2

0

0

0

0

4.70

Herrera

1

2

1

1

0

1

3.60

Strahm L, 0-1

 1/3

6

6

6

0

1

6.23

Parnell

 2/3

2

2

2

0

0

16.50

Stout

1

0

0

0

0

3

1.13

Blown saves: Alburquerque (10, Strahm (1). Hold: Herrera (1). HBP—by: Davis (Merrifield), Parnell (Elizalde). WP: Strahm.

Umpires: Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Dan Merzel. Time: 3:00. Att: 5,917.

