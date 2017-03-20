Kansas City Royals box score for March 20

REDS 10, ROYALS 6
Cincinnati AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
J.Praza 2b
3
0
0
0
0
0
.319
J.Perez 2b
3
1
2
2
0
1
.286
T.Renda rf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.297
C.Walker rf
2
0
0
0
0
0
.194
J.Votto 1b
3
1
1
0
0
0
.167
Elizalde 1b
1
1
0
0
0
1
.143
A.Duvall lf
3
0
1
0
0
1
.243
Iribarren lf
2
2
2
1
0
0
.333
E.Suarez ss
3
0
1
0
0
1
.286
Z.Vincej ss
1
1
1
0
0
0
.212
Schebler cf
1
0
0
1
1
0
.270
Alcantara cf
2
1
2
3
0
0
.262
Mesoraco c
2
0
1
0
0
1
.286
S.Turner c
3
1
1
0
0
0
.435
Kivlehan 3b
3
1
1
0
0
1
.375
Jagielo 3b
2
0
0
0
0
2
.000
R.Davis sp
1
0
0
0
0
1
.500
J.Winker ph
1
0
1
0
0
0
.316
Adleman rp
1
1
1
2
0
0
.500
Wallach ph
1
0
0
0
0
1
.273
Totals 41
10
15
9
1
10
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Mondesi ss
3
0
1
0
0
1
.417
Arteaga ss
2
0
2
3
0
0
.241
A.Gordon dh
3
1
1
0
0
0
.400
Schwindel ph
2
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Orlando rf
4
1
1
0
0
0
.278
Br.Moss lf
2
0
0
0
1
1
.222
Hernandez lf
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
O’Hearn 1b
4
1
2
3
0
1
.233
Merrifield 3b
2
0
0
0
0
0
.262
Cecchini 3b
1
1
1
0
0
0
.150
C.Colon 2b
3
0
0
0
0
1
.308
O’Brien c
1
0
0
0
0
1
.333
Br.Pena c
3
0
1
0
0
0
.375
Te.Gore pr
1
1
0
0
0
1
.231
B.Burns cf
3
0
1
0
0
0
.250
D.Burt 2b
1
1
1
0
0
0
.500
Totals 36
6
11
6
1
6
Cincinnati
000
001
180
—
10
15
0
Kansas City
000
102
102
—
6
11
1
E: Mondesi (5). DP: Cincinnati 0, Kansas City 2. LOB: Cincinnati 9, Kansas City 5. 2B: Perez (1), Votto (2), Adleman (1), O’Hearn (4). 3B: Perez (1). HR: O’Hearn (2). SB: Schebler (1), Gore (4). SF: Schebler (3).
Cincinnati
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Davis
4
4
1
1
1
3
3.27
Astin
1
0
0
0
0
0
1.17
Adleman W, 2-2
3
4
3
3
0
1
10.66
Peralta
1
3
2
2
0
2
6.23
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Hammel
5 1/3
3
1
1
1
5
3.14
Alburquerque
2/3
2
0
0
0
0
4.70
Herrera
1
2
1
1
0
1
3.60
Strahm L, 0-1
1/3
6
6
6
0
1
6.23
Parnell
2/3
2
2
2
0
0
16.50
Stout
1
0
0
0
0
3
1.13
Blown saves: Alburquerque (10, Strahm (1). Hold: Herrera (1). HBP—by: Davis (Merrifield), Parnell (Elizalde). WP: Strahm.
Umpires: Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Dan Merzel. Time: 3:00. Att: 5,917.
Comments