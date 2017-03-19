Missouri women’s basketball summary for March 19

FLORIDA STATE 77, MISSOURI 55
Missouri (22-11): Porter 4-8 4-5 12, Doty 0-0 0-0 0, S. Cunningham 7-14 2-2 17, L. Cunningham 0-4 0-0 0, Michaelis 4-13 0-0 10, Roundtree 2-2 0-1 5, Chavis 1-4 0-0 3, Schuchts 1-3 0-0 2, McDowell 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 21-56 8-10 55.
Florida State (27-6): Thomas 9-16 2-2 20, Slaughter 1-4 5-8 7, Romero 4-9 4-6 14, Brown 5-10 4-6 16, Wright 4-8 3-4 14, Gaulden 0-0 0-0 0, Conde 0-1 0-0 0, Woolfolk 0-0 0-0 0, Ekhomu 0-0 0-0 0, Degbeon 0-2 0-0 0, White 1-2 4-4 6. Totals 24-52 22-30 77. Half: Florida State 32-27. Att: 4,084.
Comments