Kansas men’s basketball summary for March 19

KANSAS 90
MICHIGAN STATE 70
Mich. State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Bridges
34
7-15
6-9
8
2
1
22
Ward
20
5-9
3-4
4
0
4
13
Ellis
17
1-6
0-0
1
1
2
2
Langford
32
4-9
0-0
3
0
1
10
Nairn
14
0-2
0-0
2
1
1
0
McQuaid
31
3-8
0-0
2
1
2
9
Winston
26
2-4
2-2
0
8
1
7
Goins
20
2-3
1-2
4
0
1
5
Ahrens
5
1-1
0-0
0
0
1
2
Van Dyk
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
25-57
12-17
24
13
14
70
Percentages: FG .439, FT .706. Three-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (McQuaid 3-7, Langford 2-5, Bridges 2-6, Winston 1-2, Ellis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ward). Turnovers: 10 (Winston 3, Ellis 2, McQuaid 2, Bridges, Nairn, Ward). Steals: 3 (Bridges, Ellis, Goins). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Lucas
25
5-7
0-0
11
0
4
10
Graham
34
7-10
0-0
4
4
0
18
Jackson
36
9-16
3-3
3
0
3
23
Mason
36
6-16
8-8
2
5
2
20
Mykhailiuk
26
3-5
2-2
4
3
1
9
Vick
25
3-7
0-0
5
0
2
7
Coleby
9
1-1
1-2
4
0
1
3
Bragg
5
0-2
0-0
1
0
3
0
Vang
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Lightfoot
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Self
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Young
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
34-64
14-15
34
12
16
90
Percentages: FG .531, FT .933. Three-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Graham 4-6, Jackson 2-5, Vick 1-2, Mykhailiuk 1-3, Mason 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Jackson 2, Lucas). Turnovers: 6 (Graham 2, Lucas 2, Jackson, Vick). Steals: 9 (Graham 3, Jackson 2, Mason 2, Coleby, Mykhailiuk). Technical Fouls: Vick, 7:27 second. Fouled Out: None.
Half: Kansas 40-35.
