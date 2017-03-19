Scores & Stats

March 19, 2017 6:48 PM

Kansas men’s basketball summary for March 19

KANSAS 90

MICHIGAN STATE 70

Mich. State

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Bridges

34

7-15

6-9

8

2

1

22

Ward

20

5-9

3-4

4

0

4

13

Ellis

17

1-6

0-0

1

1

2

2

Langford

32

4-9

0-0

3

0

1

10

Nairn

14

0-2

0-0

2

1

1

0

McQuaid

31

3-8

0-0

2

1

2

9

Winston

26

2-4

2-2

0

8

1

7

Goins

20

2-3

1-2

4

0

1

5

Ahrens

5

1-1

0-0

0

0

1

2

Van Dyk

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

25-57

12-17

24

13

14

70

Percentages: FG .439, FT .706. Three-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (McQuaid 3-7, Langford 2-5, Bridges 2-6, Winston 1-2, Ellis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ward). Turnovers: 10 (Winston 3, Ellis 2, McQuaid 2, Bridges, Nairn, Ward). Steals: 3 (Bridges, Ellis, Goins). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

Kansas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Lucas

25

5-7

0-0

11

0

4

10

Graham

34

7-10

0-0

4

4

0

18

Jackson

36

9-16

3-3

3

0

3

23

Mason

36

6-16

8-8

2

5

2

20

Mykhailiuk

26

3-5

2-2

4

3

1

9

Vick

25

3-7

0-0

5

0

2

7

Coleby

9

1-1

1-2

4

0

1

3

Bragg

5

0-2

0-0

1

0

3

0

Vang

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Lightfoot

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Self

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Young

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

34-64

14-15

34

12

16

90

Percentages: FG .531, FT .933. Three-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Graham 4-6, Jackson 2-5, Vick 1-2, Mykhailiuk 1-3, Mason 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Jackson 2, Lucas). Turnovers: 6 (Graham 2, Lucas 2, Jackson, Vick). Steals: 9 (Graham 3, Jackson 2, Mason 2, Coleby, Mykhailiuk). Technical Fouls: Vick, 7:27 second. Fouled Out: None.

Half: Kansas 40-35.

