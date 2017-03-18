Scores & Stats

March 18, 2017 10:06 PM

ECHL standings and Mavericks summary - March 18

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

x Colorado

42

15

2

3

89

241

179

Allen

41

17

3

2

87

252

180

x Idaho

35

20

5

2

77

208

190

x Alaska

30

23

3

6

69

199

199

x Utah

29

26

5

2

65

190

215

Missouri

28

26

3

5

64

200

206

x Rapid City

23

31

8

0

54

190

223

x-late game not included

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s results

Quad City 5, Missouri 0

Atlanta 5, Manchester 1

Adirondack 5, Wheeling 4

Orlando 5, Florida 3

Brampton 6, Elmira 2

Norfolk 4, Reading 2

Toledo 4, Tulsa 3

Kalamazoo 5, Indy 1

South Carolina 7, Greenville 5

Allen 4, Wichita 2

Colorado at Utah, late

Rapid City at Idaho, late

Cincinnati at Alaska, late

Sunday’s games

Fort Wayne at Brampton, 1 p.m.

Quad City at Indy, 2:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Elmira, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Toledo, 4:15

Atlanta at Adirondack, 6 p.m.

Friday’s results

Quad City 3, Missouri 2

Colorado 5, Utah 2

Rapid City 4, Idaho 3

Cincinnati 2, Alaska 1

Saturday’s summary

MALLARDS 5, MAVERICKS 0

Missouri

0

0

0

0

Quad City

2

2

1

5

First Period: 1, Quad City, Warning 18 (MacDonald, Lang), 8:07. 2, Quad City, Lang 3 (Warning, Gibson), 18:17. Second Period: 3, Quad City, Kovacs 15 (Kuqali, Gelinas), 8:52 (PP). 4, Quad City, Gelinas 6 (Kovacs, Nevins), 17:43. Third Period: 5, Quad City, Panzarella 7 9:01. Shots on Goal: Missouri 32, Quad City 37. Power-plays: Missouri 0-5, Quad City 1-5. Saves: Robinson, Missouri, 32; Vay, Quad City, 32. Att: 4,203.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Telling the story of Gale Sayers' battle with dementia

View more video

Sports Videos