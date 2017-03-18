ECHL standings and Mavericks summary - March 18

ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
x Colorado
42
15
2
3
89
241
179
Allen
41
17
3
2
87
252
180
x Idaho
35
20
5
2
77
208
190
x Alaska
30
23
3
6
69
199
199
x Utah
29
26
5
2
65
190
215
Missouri
28
26
3
5
64
200
206
x Rapid City
23
31
8
0
54
190
223
x-late game not included
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday’s results
Quad City 5, Missouri 0
Atlanta 5, Manchester 1
Adirondack 5, Wheeling 4
Orlando 5, Florida 3
Brampton 6, Elmira 2
Norfolk 4, Reading 2
Toledo 4, Tulsa 3
Kalamazoo 5, Indy 1
South Carolina 7, Greenville 5
Allen 4, Wichita 2
Colorado at Utah, late
Rapid City at Idaho, late
Cincinnati at Alaska, late
Sunday’s games
Fort Wayne at Brampton, 1 p.m.
Quad City at Indy, 2:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Elmira, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Toledo, 4:15
Atlanta at Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Friday’s results
Quad City 3, Missouri 2
Colorado 5, Utah 2
Rapid City 4, Idaho 3
Cincinnati 2, Alaska 1
Saturday’s summary
MALLARDS 5, MAVERICKS 0
Missouri
0
0
0
—
—
0
Quad City
2
2
1
5
First Period: 1, Quad City, Warning 18 (MacDonald, Lang), 8:07. 2, Quad City, Lang 3 (Warning, Gibson), 18:17. Second Period: 3, Quad City, Kovacs 15 (Kuqali, Gelinas), 8:52 (PP). 4, Quad City, Gelinas 6 (Kovacs, Nevins), 17:43. Third Period: 5, Quad City, Panzarella 7 9:01. Shots on Goal: Missouri 32, Quad City 37. Power-plays: Missouri 0-5, Quad City 1-5. Saves: Robinson, Missouri, 32; Vay, Quad City, 32. Att: 4,203.
