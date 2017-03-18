High school results - March 18

Boys basketball
Missouri state tournaments
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
CLASS 5
Saturday’s championship
Webster Grove 70, Lee’s Summit West 35
Third place: Springfield Kickapoo 89, Chaminade 78
Friday’s semifinals
Lee’s Summit West 74, Chaminade 69
Webster Grove 58, Springfield Kickapoo 57
CLASS 4
Saturday’s championship
Vashon 44, Bolivar 32
Friday’s third place game
Kearney 59, Parkway Central 40
Thursday’s semifinals
Vashon 58, Kearney 42
Bolivar 63, Parkway Central 41
Saturday’s summary
WEBSTER GROVE 70
LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 35
Webster Groves (29-2): Gordon 21, Potts 10, Rusan 0, Simpson 0, Ramey 25, Butler 2, Daniels 1, S. Wright 0, R. Wright 1, Adams 6, Fields 0, Ford 4, King 0, Stallcup 0. Totals 22 21-29 70.
Lee’s Summit West (26-3): Carr 0, Childs 13, Diebold 0, Brooks 3, Campbell 0, Goodrich 3, Butler 0, Bishop 10, Sima 0, May 4, Amaonye 0, Doolin 2, Jones 0. Totals 13-20 7-13 35.
WG
20
17
18
15
—
70
LSW
10
14
9
2
—
35
Three-point goals: Ramey 3, Adams 2.
Friday’s summaries
KEARNEY 59
PARKWAY CENTRAL 40
Parkway Central (26-3): Campbell 16, Silvestri 8, Green 9, D. Rice 0, Lenoir 1, C. Rice 0, Meier 0, Littlejohn 0, Moore 0, Ntimba 2, Ramsey 0, Harris 4. Totals 15 7-15 40.
Kearney (22-8): D. Ritz 11, Pritzel 7, C. Ritz 20, Hoffman 5, Daon 2, Huet 0, Frizzell 5, Monks 0, Hanson 0, E. Waddell 0, M. Waddell 0, Blodgett 0. Totals 15 17-21 50.
PC
8
6
7
19
—
40
KEAR
10
16
6
18
—
50
Three-point goals: Silvestri 2, Campbell; Frizzell, C. Ritz, D. Ritz.
LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 74
CHAMINADE 69
Lee’s Summit West (26-2): Childs 24, Brooks 7, Goodrich 6, Campbell 0, Bishop 17, Butler 0, May 15, Diebold 1, Doolin 4. Totals 24 22-31 74.
Chaminade (24-6): Crawford 6, Hellems 27, White 6, Davis 21, Gladson 2, Batchman 2, Courtney 0, Vrucinic 5. Totals 27 10-19 69.
LSW
20
19
12
23
—
74
CHAM
9
13
19
28
—
69
Three-point goals: May 3, Brooks; Crawford 2, Hellems, Vrucinic, White.
Girls basketball
Missouri state tournaments
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
CLASS 5
Saturday’s championship
Kirkwood 43, Lee’s Summit 36
Third place: Columbia Rock Bridge 64, St. Joseph’s Academy 51
Friday’s semifinals
Lee’s Summit 48, St. Joseph’s Academy 44
Kirkwood 60, Columbia Rock Bridge 56, 2OT
CLASS 4
Saturday’s championship
Incarnate Word 59, St. Pius X 37
Friday’s third place game
Dexter 47, Carl Junction 38
Thursday’s semifinals
St. Pius X 59, Dexter 34
Incarnate Word 47, Carl Junction 24
Saturday’s summaries
INCARNATE WORD ACADEMY 59
ST. PIUS X 37
Incarnate Word Academy (28-4): Morris 17, Britzmann 10, Warren 9, Jackson-Morris 6, Woltman 7, Fortmann 0, Johnson 8, Kell 2, Flowers 0, Rolfes 0. Totals 21 7-23 59.
St. Pius X (26-4): Mussorici 12, Hipp 13, Denzer 8, Chirpich 0, Ervie 0, Hayes 0, Parrish 1, Simone 0, Malott 3, Ringel 0, Taylor 0. Totals 13 6-7 37.
IWA
12
10
15
22
—
59
SPX
9
12
8
8
—
37
Three-point goals: Morris, Warren; Denzer 2, Mussorici 2, Malott.
KIRKWOOD 43
LEE’S SUMMIT 36
Kirkwood (28-3): Bracy 6, Everett 2, Bruns 5, Wallace 10, Miller 20, Matthews 0, Ludbrook 0. Totals 13 15-20 43.
Lee’s Summit (16-14): Johnson 5, Burch 0, Benton 0, Elston 12, Conn 0, Lock 19, May 0, Palmer 0. Totals 14 5-6 36.
KIRK
15
9
8
11
—
43
LS
6
9
13
8
—
36
Three-point goals: Bruns, Wallace; Lock 2, Johnson.
Friday’s summary
LEE’S SUMMIT 48
ST. JOSEPH’S ACADEMY 44
Lee’s Summit (16-13): Johnson 0, Burch 7, Elston 21, Lock 15, May 5, Conn 0, Benton 5. Totals 14 17-22 48.
St. Joseph’s Academy (20-9): Stock 3, Labelle 6, Pudlowski 6, Kerr 15, McLaughlin 12, Sakamoto 0, Lally 2, Tyson 0. Totals 15 12-13 44.
LS
10
12
14
12
—
48
SJA
7
12
14
11
—
44
Three-point goals: Lock 2, Elston; Labelle, Pudlowski.
Baseball
Fort Osage 3, Blue Springs South 1
Blue Springs South 9, Park Hill South 0
Park Hill South 5, Fort Osage 1
METRO LEADOFF CLASSIC
Rockhurst 3, Blue Springs 2
Rockhurst 7, Liberty North 6, 9 inn.
Girls soccer
PLATTE COUNTY INVITATIONAL
Liberty North 5, Blue Springs 0. LN (Mutzbauer 2, Ewing, Wawiorka, Pohl; shutout by Hicks). Records: LN 0-1, BLSP 0-1.
Staley 1, St. Pius X 0. STA (Saubion; shutout by Peterson). Records: STA 1-0, SPX 0-1.
Grain Valley 2, Platte County 0. GV (Childers, Hunter; shutout by Beeding). Records: GV 2-0, PC 0-1.
Blue Springs South 9, Harrisonville 2. BLSS (Stein 5, Connors 2, Brennan, Maupin), HARR (Dick, Moreland). Records: BLSS 1-0, HARR 0-1.
