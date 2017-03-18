Scores & Stats

March 18, 2017 10:03 PM

High school results - March 18

Boys basketball

Missouri state tournaments

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

CLASS 5

Saturday’s championship

Webster Grove 70, Lee’s Summit West 35

Third place: Springfield Kickapoo 89, Chaminade 78

Friday’s semifinals

Lee’s Summit West 74, Chaminade 69

Webster Grove 58, Springfield Kickapoo 57

CLASS 4

Saturday’s championship

Vashon 44, Bolivar 32

Friday’s third place game

Kearney 59, Parkway Central 40

Thursday’s semifinals

Vashon 58, Kearney 42

Bolivar 63, Parkway Central 41

Saturday’s summary

WEBSTER GROVE 70

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 35

Webster Groves (29-2): Gordon 21, Potts 10, Rusan 0, Simpson 0, Ramey 25, Butler 2, Daniels 1, S. Wright 0, R. Wright 1, Adams 6, Fields 0, Ford 4, King 0, Stallcup 0. Totals 22 21-29 70.

Lee’s Summit West (26-3): Carr 0, Childs 13, Diebold 0, Brooks 3, Campbell 0, Goodrich 3, Butler 0, Bishop 10, Sima 0, May 4, Amaonye 0, Doolin 2, Jones 0. Totals 13-20 7-13 35.

WG

20

17

18

15

70

LSW

10

14

9

2

35

Three-point goals: Ramey 3, Adams 2.

Friday’s summaries

KEARNEY 59

PARKWAY CENTRAL 40

Parkway Central (26-3): Campbell 16, Silvestri 8, Green 9, D. Rice 0, Lenoir 1, C. Rice 0, Meier 0, Littlejohn 0, Moore 0, Ntimba 2, Ramsey 0, Harris 4. Totals 15 7-15 40.

Kearney (22-8): D. Ritz 11, Pritzel 7, C. Ritz 20, Hoffman 5, Daon 2, Huet 0, Frizzell 5, Monks 0, Hanson 0, E. Waddell 0, M. Waddell 0, Blodgett 0. Totals 15 17-21 50.

PC

8

6

7

19

40

KEAR

10

16

6

18

50

Three-point goals: Silvestri 2, Campbell; Frizzell, C. Ritz, D. Ritz.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 74

CHAMINADE 69

Lee’s Summit West (26-2): Childs 24, Brooks 7, Goodrich 6, Campbell 0, Bishop 17, Butler 0, May 15, Diebold 1, Doolin 4. Totals 24 22-31 74.

Chaminade (24-6): Crawford 6, Hellems 27, White 6, Davis 21, Gladson 2, Batchman 2, Courtney 0, Vrucinic 5. Totals 27 10-19 69.

LSW

20

19

12

23

74

CHAM

9

13

19

28

69

Three-point goals: May 3, Brooks; Crawford 2, Hellems, Vrucinic, White.

Girls basketball

Missouri state tournaments

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

CLASS 5

Saturday’s championship

Kirkwood 43, Lee’s Summit 36

Third place: Columbia Rock Bridge 64, St. Joseph’s Academy 51

Friday’s semifinals

Lee’s Summit 48, St. Joseph’s Academy 44

Kirkwood 60, Columbia Rock Bridge 56, 2OT

CLASS 4

Saturday’s championship

Incarnate Word 59, St. Pius X 37

Friday’s third place game

Dexter 47, Carl Junction 38

Thursday’s semifinals

St. Pius X 59, Dexter 34

Incarnate Word 47, Carl Junction 24

Saturday’s summaries

INCARNATE WORD ACADEMY 59

ST. PIUS X 37

Incarnate Word Academy (28-4): Morris 17, Britzmann 10, Warren 9, Jackson-Morris 6, Woltman 7, Fortmann 0, Johnson 8, Kell 2, Flowers 0, Rolfes 0. Totals 21 7-23 59.

St. Pius X (26-4): Mussorici 12, Hipp 13, Denzer 8, Chirpich 0, Ervie 0, Hayes 0, Parrish 1, Simone 0, Malott 3, Ringel 0, Taylor 0. Totals 13 6-7 37.

IWA

12

10

15

22

59

SPX

9

12

8

8

37

Three-point goals: Morris, Warren; Denzer 2, Mussorici 2, Malott.

KIRKWOOD 43

LEE’S SUMMIT 36

Kirkwood (28-3): Bracy 6, Everett 2, Bruns 5, Wallace 10, Miller 20, Matthews 0, Ludbrook 0. Totals 13 15-20 43.

Lee’s Summit (16-14): Johnson 5, Burch 0, Benton 0, Elston 12, Conn 0, Lock 19, May 0, Palmer 0. Totals 14 5-6 36.

KIRK

15

9

8

11

43

LS

6

9

13

8

36

Three-point goals: Bruns, Wallace; Lock 2, Johnson.

Friday’s summary

LEE’S SUMMIT 48

ST. JOSEPH’S ACADEMY 44

Lee’s Summit (16-13): Johnson 0, Burch 7, Elston 21, Lock 15, May 5, Conn 0, Benton 5. Totals 14 17-22 48.

St. Joseph’s Academy (20-9): Stock 3, Labelle 6, Pudlowski 6, Kerr 15, McLaughlin 12, Sakamoto 0, Lally 2, Tyson 0. Totals 15 12-13 44.

LS

10

12

14

12

48

SJA

7

12

14

11

44

Three-point goals: Lock 2, Elston; Labelle, Pudlowski.

Baseball

Fort Osage 3, Blue Springs South 1

Blue Springs South 9, Park Hill South 0

Park Hill South 5, Fort Osage 1

METRO LEADOFF CLASSIC

Rockhurst 3, Blue Springs 2

Rockhurst 7, Liberty North 6, 9 inn.

Girls soccer

PLATTE COUNTY INVITATIONAL

Liberty North 5, Blue Springs 0. LN (Mutzbauer 2, Ewing, Wawiorka, Pohl; shutout by Hicks). Records: LN 0-1, BLSP 0-1.

Staley 1, St. Pius X 0. STA (Saubion; shutout by Peterson). Records: STA 1-0, SPX 0-1.

Grain Valley 2, Platte County 0. GV (Childers, Hunter; shutout by Beeding). Records: GV 2-0, PC 0-1.

Blue Springs South 9, Harrisonville 2. BLSS (Stein 5, Connors 2, Brennan, Maupin), HARR (Dick, Moreland). Records: BLSS 1-0, HARR 0-1.

