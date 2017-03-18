Sporting Kansas City summary for March 18

Sporting KC 2
Earthquakes 1
San Jose
0
1
—
1
Kansas City
1
1
—
2
SAN JOSE: Flodian Jungwirth, Nick Lima, Shaun Francis, Víctor Bernárdez, Aníbal Godoy, Fatai Alashe (Tommy Thompson, 80th), Jahmir Hyka (Shea Salinas, 61st), Simon Dawkins, Chris Wondolowski, Marco Ureña (Danny Hoesen, 68th).
KANSAS CITY: Tim Melia, Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic, Roger Espinoza, Benny Feilhaber (Soni Mustivar, 85th), Jimmy Medranda (Soony Saad, 78th), Ilie Sanchez, Graham Zusi, Dom Dwyer, Gerso Fernandes.
GOAL SCORING
San Jose: 3, Jungwirth (Hoesen, Godoy), 91st minute.
Kansas City: 1, Feilhaber (Zusi), 38th minute. 2, Bingham (own goal), 89th minute.
SJ
SKC
Shots
5
15
Shot on goal
3
4
Saves
3
2
Corner kicks
2
7
Fouls
11
10
Offsides
2
0
YELLOW CARDS
San Jose: None.
Kansas City: Dwyer (simulation), 16th; Ureña (unsporting behavior), 52nd; Zusi (unsporting behavior), 84th.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Jair Marrufo.
Assistant referee: Eduardo Mariscal.
Assistant referee: Jeffrey Greeson.
Fourth official: Chris Penso.
Attendance: 19,282.
