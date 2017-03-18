Kansas State women’s basketball summary for March 18

KANSAS STATE 67, DRAKE 54
Drake (28-5): Jonas 0-0 0-0 0, Wendell 5-14 5-8 17, Bachrodt 4-10 0-0 10, Hittner 4-11 4-6 13, Ingle 2-4 0-0 4, Mertz 0-1 0-0 0, Greiner 0-4 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Rose 1-3 0-0 2, Rush 3-5 0-0 8, Totals 19-52 9-14 54.
Kansas State (23-10): Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Lewis 11-17 1-2 23, Goth 0-3 0-0 0, Middlebrook 3-7 1-2 8, Wesemann 5-14 2-2 16, Page 1-1 0-0 3, Page 2-5 0-0 6, Sheble 0-0 0-0 0, Willock 1-2 0-0 2, Martin 1-2 3-4 5, Thomson 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 26-55 7-10 67. Half: Kansas State 30-25. Att: 4,005.
Comments