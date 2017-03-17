High school results - March 17

Boys basketball
Missouri state tournaments
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
CLASS 5
Friday’s semifinals
Lee’s Summit West 74, Chaminade 69
Webster Grove 58, Springfield Kickapoo 57
Saturday’s championship
Lee’s Summit West vs. Webster Grove, 6:20 p.m.
Third place: Springfield Kickapoo vs. Chaminade, 11 a.m.
CLASS 4
Thursday’s semifinals
Vashon 58, Kearney 42
Bolivar 63, Parkway Central 41
Friday’s third place game
Kearney 59, Parkway Central 40
Saturday’s championship
Vashon vs. Bolivar, 2:40 p.m.
Friday’s summaries
KEARNEY 59
PARKWAY CENTRAL 40
Parkway Central (26-3): Campbell 16, Silvestri 8, Green 9, D. Rice 0, Lenoir 1, C. Rice 0, Meier 0, Littlejohn 0, Moore 0, Ntimba 2, Ramsey 0, Harris 4. Totals 15 7-15 40.
Kearney (22-8): D. Ritz 11, Pritzel 7, C. Ritz 20, Hoffman 5, Daon 2, Huet 0, Frizzell 5, Monks 0, Hanson 0, E. Waddell 0, M. Waddell 0, Blodgett 0. Totals 15 17-21 50.
PC
8
6
7
19
—
40
KEAR
10
16
6
18
—
50
Three-point goals: Silvestri 2, Campbell; Frizzell, C. Ritz, D. Ritz.
LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 74
CHAMINADE 69
Lee’s Summit West (26-2): Childs 24, Brooks 7, Goodrich 6, Campbell 0, Bishop 17, Butler 0, May 15, Diebold 1, Doolin 4. Totals 24 22-31 74.
Chaminade (24-6): Crawford 6, Hellems 27, White 6, Davis 21, Gladson 2, Batchman 2, Courtney 0, Vrucinic 5. Totals 27 10-19 69.
LSW
20
19
12
23
—
74
CHAM
9
13
19
28
—
69
Three-point goals: May 3, Brooks; Crawford 2, Hellems, Vrucinic, White.
Girls basketball
Missouri state tournaments
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
CLASS 5
Friday’s semifinals
Lee’s Summit 48, St. Joseph’s Academy 44
Kirkwood 60, Columbia Rock Bridge 56, 2OT
Saturday’s championship
Lee’s Summit vs. Kirkwood, 8:10 p.m.
Third place: St. Joseph’s Academy vs. Columbia Rock Bridge, 12:50 p.m.
CLASS 4
Thursday’s semifinals
St. Pius X 59, Dexter 34
Incarnate Word 47, Carl Junction 24
Friday’s third place game
Dexter 47, Carl Junction 38
Saturday’s championship
St. Pius X vs. Incarnate Word, 4:30 p.m.
Friday’s summary
LEE’S SUMMIT 48
ST. JOSEPH’S ACADEMY 44
Lee’s Summit (16-13): Johnson 0, Burch 7, Elston 21, Lock 15, May 5, Conn 0, Benton 5. Totals 14 17-22 48.
St. Joseph’s Academy (20-9): Stock 3, Labelle 6, Pudlowski 6, Kerr 15, McLaughlin 12, Sakamoto 0, Lally 2, Tyson 0. Totals 15 12-13 44.
LS
10
12
14
12
—
48
SJA
7
12
14
11
—
44
Three-point goals: Lock 2, Elston; Labelle, Pudlowski.
Baseball
METRO CLASSIC
Park Hill 3, Blue Springs 1
Girls soccer
Smithville 3, Exclesior Springs 2. SMI (Wininger 3), EXS (Rimmer, Smith). Records: SMI 1-0, EXS 0-1.
