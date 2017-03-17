Scores & Stats

March 17, 2017 10:32 PM

High school results - March 17

Boys basketball

Missouri state tournaments

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

CLASS 5

Friday’s semifinals

Lee’s Summit West 74, Chaminade 69

Webster Grove 58, Springfield Kickapoo 57

Saturday’s championship

Lee’s Summit West vs. Webster Grove, 6:20 p.m.

Third place: Springfield Kickapoo vs. Chaminade, 11 a.m.

CLASS 4

Thursday’s semifinals

Vashon 58, Kearney 42

Bolivar 63, Parkway Central 41

Friday’s third place game

Kearney 59, Parkway Central 40

Saturday’s championship

Vashon vs. Bolivar, 2:40 p.m.

Friday’s summaries

KEARNEY 59

PARKWAY CENTRAL 40

Parkway Central (26-3): Campbell 16, Silvestri 8, Green 9, D. Rice 0, Lenoir 1, C. Rice 0, Meier 0, Littlejohn 0, Moore 0, Ntimba 2, Ramsey 0, Harris 4. Totals 15 7-15 40.

Kearney (22-8): D. Ritz 11, Pritzel 7, C. Ritz 20, Hoffman 5, Daon 2, Huet 0, Frizzell 5, Monks 0, Hanson 0, E. Waddell 0, M. Waddell 0, Blodgett 0. Totals 15 17-21 50.

PC

8

6

7

19

40

KEAR

10

16

6

18

50

Three-point goals: Silvestri 2, Campbell; Frizzell, C. Ritz, D. Ritz.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 74

CHAMINADE 69

Lee’s Summit West (26-2): Childs 24, Brooks 7, Goodrich 6, Campbell 0, Bishop 17, Butler 0, May 15, Diebold 1, Doolin 4. Totals 24 22-31 74.

Chaminade (24-6): Crawford 6, Hellems 27, White 6, Davis 21, Gladson 2, Batchman 2, Courtney 0, Vrucinic 5. Totals 27 10-19 69.

LSW

20

19

12

23

74

CHAM

9

13

19

28

69

Three-point goals: May 3, Brooks; Crawford 2, Hellems, Vrucinic, White.

Girls basketball

Missouri state tournaments

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

CLASS 5

Friday’s semifinals

Lee’s Summit 48, St. Joseph’s Academy 44

Kirkwood 60, Columbia Rock Bridge 56, 2OT

Saturday’s championship

Lee’s Summit vs. Kirkwood, 8:10 p.m.

Third place: St. Joseph’s Academy vs. Columbia Rock Bridge, 12:50 p.m.

CLASS 4

Thursday’s semifinals

St. Pius X 59, Dexter 34

Incarnate Word 47, Carl Junction 24

Friday’s third place game

Dexter 47, Carl Junction 38

Saturday’s championship

St. Pius X vs. Incarnate Word, 4:30 p.m.

Friday’s summary

LEE’S SUMMIT 48

ST. JOSEPH’S ACADEMY 44

Lee’s Summit (16-13): Johnson 0, Burch 7, Elston 21, Lock 15, May 5, Conn 0, Benton 5. Totals 14 17-22 48.

St. Joseph’s Academy (20-9): Stock 3, Labelle 6, Pudlowski 6, Kerr 15, McLaughlin 12, Sakamoto 0, Lally 2, Tyson 0. Totals 15 12-13 44.

LS

10

12

14

12

48

SJA

7

12

14

11

44

Three-point goals: Lock 2, Elston; Labelle, Pudlowski.

Baseball

METRO CLASSIC

Park Hill 3, Blue Springs 1

Girls soccer

Smithville 3, Exclesior Springs 2. SMI (Wininger 3), EXS (Rimmer, Smith). Records: SMI 1-0, EXS 0-1.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

KU players show off athletic ability with lob dunks in win over UC Davis

View more video

Sports Videos